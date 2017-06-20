Montyburns wrote: Ben crooks is ten times better than him for a start brown better centre than him to he would prob make winger at best and I would have higson and Dawson other him in that position to can't see what the big fuss is he going to be a squad player if he was any good Warrington would not be letting him go would they

Ben Crooks is not our player, but would like to see him signed permanently. Not sure what Brown offers at centre? Opposition gets on the outside of him and past him regularly, and he rarely gets his winger away.As for "if he was any good Warrington would not be letting him go would they", all of our players have been let go by somebody.