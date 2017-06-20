WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rhys Evans

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 9:16 am
Montyburns

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 71
Old news this told you all weeks ago

Re: Rhys Evans

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 9:35 am
LeythIg


Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1667
Location: Landan
Montyburns wrote:
As signed for leigh for next season personally think he no better than what we got but you can't argue with derek as he in charge


He's one of only 2 centres we have signed up for next season. So not sure how we can be saying we already have better?

Re: Rhys Evans

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 9:47 am
Montyburns

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 71
LeythIg wrote:
He's one of only 2 centres we have signed up for next season. So not sure how we can be saying we already have better?


I was on about this seasons centres not for next season

Re: Rhys Evans

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 10:15 am
propforward 2338


Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 573
Montyburns wrote:
I was on about this seasons centres not for next season

One thing he would bring to the team is more pace

Re: Rhys Evans

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 10:31 am
LeythIg


Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1667
Location: Landan
Montyburns wrote:
I was on about this seasons centres not for next season


But he's signed for next season. Who is better in this season's squad out of interest?

Re: Rhys Evans

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 11:28 am
WHERESYERBALL



Joined: Sun Sep 10, 2006 7:13 pm
Posts: 2741
Location: LEYTH
I like Rhys but I cant help thinking he still hasn't really progressed since he was at Leigh last time and he was disappointing then imo.

Re: Rhys Evans

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 11:49 am
Montyburns

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 71
LeythIg wrote:
But he's signed for next season. Who is better in this season's squad out of interest?


Ben crooks is ten times better than him for a start brown better centre than him to he would prob make winger at best and I would have higson and Dawson other him in that position to can't see what the big fuss is he going to be a squad player if he was any good Warrington would not be letting him go would they

Re: Rhys Evans

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 12:00 pm
LeythIg


Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1667
Location: Landan
Montyburns wrote:
Ben crooks is ten times better than him for a start brown better centre than him to he would prob make winger at best and I would have higson and Dawson other him in that position to can't see what the big fuss is he going to be a squad player if he was any good Warrington would not be letting him go would they


Ben Crooks is not our player, but would like to see him signed permanently. Not sure what Brown offers at centre? Opposition gets on the outside of him and past him regularly, and he rarely gets his winger away.

As for "if he was any good Warrington would not be letting him go would they", all of our players have been let go by somebody.

Re: Rhys Evans

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 12:13 pm
Montyburns

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 71
LeythIg wrote:
Ben Crooks is not our player, but would like to see him signed permanently. Not sure what Brown offers at centre? Opposition gets on the outside of him and past him regularly, and he rarely gets his winger away.

As for "if he was any good Warrington would not be letting him go would they", all of our players have been let go by somebody.


Exactly most of are players have had there best years elsewhere and then come to us for a pay day there a handful on high wages that the club are trying to get rid of to free up some of the salary cap to bring more players in
