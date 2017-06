I know some sports fans like to be pessimistic but how could any Hull fan seriously think they were in danger of the Middle 8's a few weeks back. Until the last 2 wins you could've been in danger of sliding down a few spots to around 6/7 and making a top 4 spot hard work but the bottom 4 are well off points and performance wise. Hull have been a bit Jekyll & Hyde this year and put in a few awful performances (as most have) but never looked like they'd go on a long run of bad form.