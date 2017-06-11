Jake the Peg wrote: But surely you must be including the OP or are you worried your cuddle crew membership may be cancelled?

I am including the OP. But there were plenty of other daft comments.I will however hold my hands up and say I worked it out wrong. I thought it was now assured since the clubs below us have to play eachother. But I think there is one very specific outcome:We need to lose every game (obviously).Warrington now can't catch us.Catalans need to win every game and overturn a 200ish PD.Hudderfield need to win 5/6 but lose against Wigan.Wigan need to win 4/5 but lose to Catalans.Saints need to win 3/6 and two of their losses need to be against Hudds and Catalans.Wakefield need a win from anywhere.Or in short. Theres more chance of me winning the euromillions two weeks running.