Jake the Peg wrote:
But surely you must be including the OP or are you worried your cuddle crew membership may be cancelled?
I am including the OP. But there were plenty of other daft comments.
I will however hold my hands up and say I worked it out wrong. I thought it was now assured since the clubs below us have to play eachother. But I think there is one very specific outcome:
We need to lose every game (obviously).
Warrington now can't catch us.
Catalans need to win every game and overturn a 200ish PD.
Hudderfield need to win 5/6 but lose against Wigan.
Wigan need to win 4/5 but lose to Catalans.
Saints need to win 3/6 and two of their losses need to be against Hudds and Catalans.
Wakefield need a win from anywhere.
Or in short. Theres more chance of me winning the euromillions two weeks running.
