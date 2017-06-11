WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Middle 8s

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:23 pm
the artist
wigan needs 2 more wins possibly 3. they are away at hudds, widnes, and catalan and home to warrington and leeds.

they couldn't could they?
Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:33 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head
So. A couple of weeks have passed. We have won 2 and are now mathematically safe. Warrington continue to be terrible, Catalans not much better. Is anyone going to put their hand up and admit what a ridiculous knee jerking thread this was (and I'm not neccessarily refering to the OP)?

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:38 pm
Jake the Peg
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
So. A couple of weeks have passed. We have won 2 and are now mathematically safe. Warrington continue to be terrible, Catalans not much better. Is anyone going to put their hand up and admit what a ridiculous knee jerking thread this was (and I'm not neccessarily refering to the OP)?


But surely you must be including the OP or are you worried your cuddle crew membership may be cancelled?

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:38 pm
Mrs Barista
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
So. A couple of weeks have passed. We have won 2 and are now mathematically safe. Warrington continue to be terrible, Catalans not much better. Is anyone going to put their hand up and admit what a ridiculous knee jerking thread this was (and I'm not neccessarily refering to the OP)?

Are we? Can't Catalans catch us?
Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:48 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head
Jake the Peg wrote:
But surely you must be including the OP or are you worried your cuddle crew membership may be cancelled?


I am including the OP. But there were plenty of other daft comments.

I will however hold my hands up and say I worked it out wrong. I thought it was now assured since the clubs below us have to play eachother. But I think there is one very specific outcome:

We need to lose every game (obviously).
Warrington now can't catch us.
Catalans need to win every game and overturn a 200ish PD.
Hudderfield need to win 5/6 but lose against Wigan.
Wigan need to win 4/5 but lose to Catalans.
Saints need to win 3/6 and two of their losses need to be against Hudds and Catalans.
Wakefield need a win from anywhere.

Or in short. Theres more chance of me winning the euromillions two weeks running.
