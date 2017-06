ccs wrote: Rovers losing 18-0 after 12 minutes at Oldham - middle 8's would be a struggle on that form.

Believing their own hype. Scraped home at the summer bash against a very poor bulls team. Lucky to get a point last week against Featherstone and now this. Even if they turn it around do they honestly think those last 3 performances would get them a result against the bottom 4 of sl. Love to have the derby back but wouldn't be to disappointed to see them stay down for few years. Find the whole arrogance that came from their relegation staggering. Be very interested how the fans would except another year of championship rugby.