threepennystander wrote: Rovers fans seem to of seen this season as a one season adventure and nostalgia of visiting some of the old traditional grounds while they rebuild a super league team for the following season . It's almost like promotion is a done deal. Every team in that bottom four are decent on there day no matter how poor they may have been over the full season . I really think rovers are going to struggle to get back up

rovers have the advantage of 4 home games and really only need to beat 1 SL side in 4 attempts to either get a home fixture in the MPG (Although we all remember how that went for them last year) or automatic promotion.Personally, I feel the middle 8's is weighted in favour of the championship's best team(s) who have the luxury of being able to rotate and rest players in the weeks leading up to the games and also the advantage of the extra home gameOne of widnes or leigh will be relegated