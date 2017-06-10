Tinkerman23 wrote:
Yeh really cant see anyone troubling the sl sides unless rovers make a few more signings
You can see some of the Super League teams making signings as well I reckon. They'll all be mindful of what gloriously happened last year!
I'm still hoping for Giants, Saints, Wire and Catalans in the bottom four
