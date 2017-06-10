WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Middle 8s

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 6:59 pm
This year it proves if your not on your game anybody can beat anybody.
Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:39 pm
So potentially

Catalans
Warrington
Leigh
Widnes
Hull KR
Toulouse
London
Featherstone

Looks like a very exciting and competive middle eight.

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:52 pm
Just looked and Toulouse had another big win today, they're 6 from 7.
Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:17 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
Just looked and Toulouse had another big win today, they're 6 from 7.


I think they get four home games if they finish second? Could be a big advantage in August/September.

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:31 pm
That looks tough and I'm glad to be well away from it. Will be tough for the Championship sides.

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:49 pm
Hopefully!!
