Irregular Hoops wrote: Wire or Catalans. Either will be a tough ask for a championship side.

Yep, both lost today. Can see a change coming at Warrington which will give them a boost. Catalans a tough place to go to against the likes of Moa, Casty, Bird etc.Results quite good for us today IMO. Cas look certainties for LLS, so making up two points on Salford probably not a bad thing. Credit to Wakefield though, that's some win - Chester is working his squad, the cheapest in the comp apparently, brilliantly to say they have some injuries to key players.An 8 point gap now to 9th assuming Hudds win their game in hand v Saints. Need to get some bodies back as there are no easy games in the remaining 6 with Hudds hammering Wire.