Mrs Barista wrote:
Are we safe now?
Not yet, Warrington and Huddersfield (9th and 10th) could end up with 5 more points than us after 23 games. They play each other tomorrow, so one could end up 3 points more (or 4 if it's a draw) than us.
Best wait another couple of weeks.
ccs wrote:
Not yet, Warrington and Huddersfield (9th and 10th) could end up with 5 more points than us after 23 games. They play each other tomorrow, so one could end up 3 points more (or 4 if it's a draw) than us.
Best wait another couple of weeks.
won't be mathematical but 1 more win will almost certainly be enough if it isn't already. we made the 8 in 2015 with 22 points, and catalan below us in the final spot had 20
hudds v warrington tomorrow is a pretty huge game in terms of qualification for the 8s. if hudds lose that one they are almost certainly out of it
Middle eights will be a tough gig for the championship teams.
Leigh look the weakest to me (if Widnes can get their first 13 on the pitch at the same time), but wouldn't be surprised to see them do some recruitment in the near future.
Going to be very very interesting to see how we finish the season if we get our injured players back.
we wont be in them so not fussed who is, but i reckon there could be another big name in there!
warrington!
number 6 wrote:
we wont be in them so not fussed who is, but i reckon there could be another big name in there!
warrington!
Wire or Catalans. Either will be a tough ask for a championship side.
Irregular Hoops wrote:
Wire or Catalans. Either will be a tough ask for a championship side.
Yep, both lost today. Can see a change coming at Warrington which will give them a boost. Catalans a tough place to go to against the likes of Moa, Casty, Bird etc.
Results quite good for us today IMO. Cas look certainties for LLS, so making up two points on Salford probably not a bad thing. Credit to Wakefield though, that's some win - Chester is working his squad, the cheapest in the comp apparently, brilliantly to say they have some injuries to key players.
An 8 point gap now to 9th assuming Hudds win their game in hand v Saints. Need to get some bodies back as there are no easy games in the remaining 6 with Hudds hammering Wire.
Mrs Barista wrote:
Yep, both lost today. Can see a change coming at Warrington which will give them a boost. Catalans a tough place to go to against the likes of Moa, Casty, Bird etc.
Results quite good for us today IMO. Cas look certainties for LLS, so making up two points on Salford probably not a bad thing. Credit to Wakefield though, that's some win - Chester is working his squad, the cheapest in the comp apparently, brilliantly to say they have some injuries to key players.
An 8 point gap now to 9th assuming Hudds win their game in hand v Saints. Need to get some bodies back as there are no easy games in the remaining 6 with Hudds hammering Wire.
Chester could be coach of the year, imagine sacking him instead of backing him!
Dave K. wrote:
Chester could be coach of the year, imagine sacking him instead of backing him!
Now, now. Squeaking a draw against a part time outfit with fans reportedly scrapping with Fev stewards is where it's at. Is that fine still suspended?
Imagine being the middle eights and potentially facing away trips to both Toulouse and Perpignan in August/September.
