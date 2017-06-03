WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Middle 8s

Re: Middle 8s

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 9:03 pm
ccs




Mrs Barista wrote:
Are we safe now? :wink:

Not yet, Warrington and Huddersfield (9th and 10th) could end up with 5 more points than us after 23 games. They play each other tomorrow, so one could end up 3 points more (or 4 if it's a draw) than us.

Best wait another couple of weeks.

Re: Middle 8s

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 9:07 pm
the artist






ccs wrote:
Not yet, Warrington and Huddersfield (9th and 10th) could end up with 5 more points than us after 23 games. They play each other tomorrow, so one could end up 3 points more (or 4 if it's a draw) than us.

Best wait another couple of weeks.


won't be mathematical but 1 more win will almost certainly be enough if it isn't already. we made the 8 in 2015 with 22 points, and catalan below us in the final spot had 20
The referee's indecision is final

Re: Middle 8s

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 9:15 pm
the artist






hudds v warrington tomorrow is a pretty huge game in terms of qualification for the 8s. if hudds lose that one they are almost certainly out of it
The referee's indecision is final

Re: Middle 8s

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 9:29 pm
Irregular Hoops






Middle eights will be a tough gig for the championship teams.
Leigh look the weakest to me (if Widnes can get their first 13 on the pitch at the same time), but wouldn't be surprised to see them do some recruitment in the near future.
Going to be very very interesting to see how we finish the season if we get our injured players back.

Re: Middle 8s

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 9:33 pm
number 6





we wont be in them so not fussed who is, but i reckon there could be another big name in there!

warrington!

Re: Middle 8s

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 10:09 pm
Irregular Hoops






number 6 wrote:
we wont be in them so not fussed who is, but i reckon there could be another big name in there!

warrington!


Wire or Catalans. Either will be a tough ask for a championship side.

Re: Middle 8s

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:28 pm
Mrs Barista






Irregular Hoops wrote:
Wire or Catalans. Either will be a tough ask for a championship side.

Yep, both lost today. Can see a change coming at Warrington which will give them a boost. Catalans a tough place to go to against the likes of Moa, Casty, Bird etc.

Results quite good for us today IMO. Cas look certainties for LLS, so making up two points on Salford probably not a bad thing. Credit to Wakefield though, that's some win - Chester is working his squad, the cheapest in the comp apparently, brilliantly to say they have some injuries to key players.

An 8 point gap now to 9th assuming Hudds win their game in hand v Saints. Need to get some bodies back as there are no easy games in the remaining 6 with Hudds hammering Wire.


Re: Middle 8s

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:48 pm
Dave K.





Mrs Barista wrote:
Yep, both lost today. Can see a change coming at Warrington which will give them a boost. Catalans a tough place to go to against the likes of Moa, Casty, Bird etc.

Results quite good for us today IMO. Cas look certainties for LLS, so making up two points on Salford probably not a bad thing. Credit to Wakefield though, that's some win - Chester is working his squad, the cheapest in the comp apparently, brilliantly to say they have some injuries to key players.

An 8 point gap now to 9th assuming Hudds win their game in hand v Saints. Need to get some bodies back as there are no easy games in the remaining 6 with Hudds hammering Wire.


Chester could be coach of the year, imagine sacking him instead of backing him!

Re: Middle 8s

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:52 pm
Mrs Barista






Dave K. wrote:
Chester could be coach of the year, imagine sacking him instead of backing him!

Now, now. Squeaking a draw against a part time outfit with fans reportedly scrapping with Fev stewards is where it's at. Is that fine still suspended?


Re: Middle 8s

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:52 pm
ComeOnYouUll





Imagine being the middle eights and potentially facing away trips to both Toulouse and Perpignan in August/September.
