Middle eights will be a tough gig for the championship teams.
Leigh look the weakest to me (if Widnes can get their first 13 on the pitch at the same time), but wouldn't be surprised to see them do some recruitment in the near future.
Going to be very very interesting to see how we finish the season if we get our injured players back.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, airliebird,runninglate!, Charlie Sheen, Fields of Fire, FoD FC Army, fosdyke99, freddyfox73, giddyupoldfella, hansoloishere, Hessle Roader, Hipflask, Irregular Hoops, K-Diddy, knockersbumpMKII, Panda92, Plum Bob, shauney, Sheephead, tommyfinn and 303 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|