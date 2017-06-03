WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Middle 8s

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Middle 8s

 
Post a reply

Re: Middle 8s

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 9:03 pm
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2576
Mrs Barista wrote:
Are we safe now? :wink:

Not yet, Warrington and Huddersfield (9th and 10th) could end up with 5 more points than us after 23 games. They play each other tomorrow, so one could end up 3 points more (or 4 if it's a draw) than us.

Best wait another couple of weeks.

Re: Middle 8s

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 9:07 pm
the artist User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5995
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
ccs wrote:
Not yet, Warrington and Huddersfield (9th and 10th) could end up with 5 more points than us after 23 games. They play each other tomorrow, so one could end up 3 points more (or 4 if it's a draw) than us.

Best wait another couple of weeks.


won't be mathematical but 1 more win will almost certainly be enough if it isn't already. we made the 8 in 2015 with 22 points, and catalan below us in the final spot had 20
The referee's indecision is final

Re: Middle 8s

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 9:15 pm
the artist User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5995
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
hudds v warrington tomorrow is a pretty huge game in terms of qualification for the 8s. if hudds lose that one they are almost certainly out of it
The referee's indecision is final

Re: Middle 8s

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 9:29 pm
Irregular Hoops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 10, 2002 1:30 pm
Posts: 2349
Location: Kingston upon Hull F.C.
Middle eights will be a tough gig for the championship teams.
Leigh look the weakest to me (if Widnes can get their first 13 on the pitch at the same time), but wouldn't be surprised to see them do some recruitment in the near future.
Going to be very very interesting to see how we finish the season if we get our injured players back.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, airliebird,runninglate!, Charlie Sheen, Fields of Fire, FoD FC Army, fosdyke99, freddyfox73, giddyupoldfella, hansoloishere, Hessle Roader, Hipflask, Irregular Hoops, K-Diddy, knockersbumpMKII, Panda92, Plum Bob, shauney, Sheephead, tommyfinn and 303 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,578,8781,88376,0144,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sat : 06:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
16
- 12WESTS
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 08:30
NRL
SYDNEY
18
- 16BRISBANE
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 10:30
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
20
- 8GOLD COAST
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 17:00
SL
HULL FC
39
- 26WIGAN
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 18:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
74
- 6SOUTH WALES  
 FT 
Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
28
- 20HUNSLET  
 NOW 
Sat : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
24
- 6COVENTY
TV
  
Half Time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
MANLY
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WARRINGTON  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Sun : 15:00
SL
WIDNES
v
CATALANS  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL KR  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM