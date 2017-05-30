WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jordan Turner signs

brearley84 wrote:
stick them all on one year deals... soon get motivation then

see it all to often, players on their final year and their performances start to rise...rapira this year....

then again...dont offer mcgillvary , brough , cudjoe and the like longer deals and you lose them because other clubs will come in

A four year deal for those who perform consistently is no bad thing.

4 year deals for those who have not earned it is a different matter
The other problem with long contracts is that it only really benefits the player. A player who increases his value during the duration of the contract will still demand an increase in terms or will find some way to leave the club. A player whos value decreases however will milk the contract for all its worth! As has been stated by various posters why on earth were championship players given contracts of more than 1 years duration? It should very much be 'lets see how you go', don't like it? Find another club who is willing to take the risk!

we as fans dont know the full details of a contract though do we

some may be performance based or based around how many games they play...

some may start at 100,000 grand then in the 4th year come down to 50,000

who knows!

we arent the only club that offers long term deals
At last a sensible post on contracts

its all in the detail.... of which only the player, agent and club will know!
nice debut for turner, a try and an assist

said he was a big lad and looked it today at centre
Today we had genuine threats on both sides with tries resulting. Leroy and Jerry now have a real challenge as to the best centre/wing threat as Turner/Murphy offer much on the opposite flank to make both our outside edges a true worry for opponents.
We barely used that edge- but when we did it looked solid. Just one error from turner who failed to take the ball in from a bullet pass from brough - but was nice to see a positive reaction from brough, albeit when we were well in front. When brough is happy we play better
