The other problem with long contracts is that it only really benefits the player. A player who increases his value during the duration of the contract will still demand an increase in terms or will find some way to leave the club. A player whos value decreases however will milk the contract for all its worth! As has been stated by various posters why on earth were championship players given contracts of more than 1 years duration? It should very much be 'lets see how you go', don't like it? Find another club who is willing to take the risk!