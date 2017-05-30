brearley84 wrote:
stick them all on one year deals... soon get motivation then
see it all to often, players on their final year and their performances start to rise...rapira this year....
then again...dont offer mcgillvary , brough , cudjoe and the like longer deals and you lose them because other clubs will come in
A four year deal for those who perform consistently is no bad thing.
4 year deals for those who have not earned it is a different matter