Re: Ambition

Fri Jun 02, 2017 8:54 pm
karetaker
watford wires wrote:
Feel sorry for Ben Currie when he comes back Tony's smith will expect to much of him


He got no chance of taking Jack Hughes spot lol.

Sat Jun 03, 2017 8:52 am
Asgardian13
JonnoTheGreat wrote:
This poor Wire side to win the Challenge Cup and Grand Final? Really?

Don't tell me....Is this year the 'year of the Wolf' yet again??

And you lot wonder why everyone absolutely hammers you with that 'its always your year' chant.


The 'It's Warrington's year' stuff came from the morons on Sky Sports. Wire fans sing 'It's always our year' very often when we're well behind in matches. It's called 'irony', one of the finer styles of English language humour. Wire fans also took to singing 'Wonky Wonky Warrington' when we were pasting another side by 40. Same principle. Problem this season is that we're singing the former far too often.
Sat Jun 03, 2017 9:46 am
Uncle Rico
Asgardian13 wrote:
The 'It's Warrington's year' stuff came from the morons on Sky Sports. Wire fans sing 'It's always our year' very often when we're well behind in matches. It's called 'irony', one of the finer styles of English language humour. Wire fans also took to singing 'Wonky Wonky Warrington' when we were pasting another side by 40. Same principle. Problem this season is that we're singing the former far too often.


Quite correct and reading the quality of posts from someone with a nom de plume of JonnoTheGreat I think we may have found one of the better examples of irony...I wonder whether they mean't it?

Sat Jun 03, 2017 9:55 am
Captain Hook
Irony? Irony? What on earth are you on about? Of course it's our year....we will romp to the Grand Final and be so good in the Challenge Cup Final that we won't bother going and they'll still give us the cup.
Sat Jun 03, 2017 10:53 am
Irish Wire
Irony.

Is that like goldey or bronzey but it's made of iron.
