This poor Wire side to win the Challenge Cup and Grand Final? Really?
Don't tell me....Is this year the 'year of the Wolf' yet again??
And you lot wonder why everyone absolutely hammers you with that 'its always your year' chant.
The 'It's Warrington's year' stuff came from the morons on Sky Sports. Wire fans sing 'It's always our year' very often when we're well behind in matches. It's called 'irony', one of the finer styles of English language humour. Wire fans also took to singing 'Wonky Wonky Warrington' when we were pasting another side by 40. Same principle. Problem this season is that we're singing the former far too often.
Asgardian13 wrote:
Quite correct and reading the quality of posts from someone with a nom de plume of JonnoTheGreat I think we may have found one of the better examples of irony...I wonder whether they mean't it?
Irony? Irony? What on earth are you on about? Of course it's our year....we will romp to the Grand Final and be so good in the Challenge Cup Final that we won't bother going and they'll still give us the cup.
