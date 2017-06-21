WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is nowhere safe? Manchester

Wed Jun 21, 2017 9:19 am
Dally wrote:
From what I saw Robinson was not allowed to speak and rent-a-gob Morgan just shouted him down. That did not allow Robinson to either come across as nasty or thick - that was what Morgan looked.


agreed.

They allowed him to take a copy of the muslim's favoured book of fairy tales to the interview and wave it around, then yelled at him for disrespecting people's religious beliefs; for mine, any religion that can't bear criticism has some fundamental problems in and of itself - besides which, disrespecting religion is probably the least egregious thing that this odious character does. If they were intending to allow him to be hoisted by his own petard, that would require actually allowing him to speak, then deconstructing his dimwitted arguments on air.

Piers Morgan, self-aggrandizing loudmouth that he is, was not the right interviewer; I'm unsure why his playing to the gallery has been so well received.
