bren2k wrote: I assume you mean Derbyshire - and either way, that one has got past me; I've seen nothing related to a revenge attack - apart from last night of course, when a real life one occurred. Congratulations to those people who want to create division and pit us against each other - that's a win for Tommy Robinson, Katie Hopkins, the Daily Mail and all their hateful ilk - and of course ISIS, because this is exactly what they want when they target innocent people in the UK.



It's genuinely scary to think about where this will end.

People having genuine concerns about immigration, and specifically immigration from countries where the UK is, to put it lightly, not thought very well of, is not hatred, it's just common sense. You wouldn't invite a man who had designs on sleeping with kids into your family home, would you?Last night's attack was, unfortunately, inevitable. But you could of course say that if we didn't have a problem with Islamic terrorism (which we clearly do), a nutjob like last night's attacker would have no motive. But then if 'we' hadn't flattened cities in the Middle East on false pre-tenses then maybe we wouldn't have an Islamic terrorist problem either.Either way, an eye for an eye makes the world go blind etc.... These are bad times we're facing.