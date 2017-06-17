WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is nowhere safe? Manchester

Board index Off Topic The Sin Bin Is nowhere safe? Manchester

 
Off-topic discussion.
Post a reply

Re: Is nowhere safe? Manchester

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 2:48 pm
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13094
Location: Ossett
PrinterThe wrote:
Interesting some of the reactions/views coming from the Grendfell Tower fire with some saying it's a revenge act against Muslims for the recent terrorist attacks.


It's Grenfell.

Who is saying that? I'm usually across the news, and I haven't heard that said anywhere, by anyone. I did see the Daily Mail print a picture of an Ethopian guy who's faiulty fridge apparently started the fire, but notably, they didn't print any pictures of any of the people who decided to allow the building to be clad in flammable material; or the 72 Tory landlords who voted down Corbyn's bill to make it mandatory that all rented property should be safe and habitable...

Re: Is nowhere safe? Manchester

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 3:19 pm
PrinterThe Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 412
You haven't seen it anywhere??? Must be very selective with what you watch and read.

Re: Is nowhere safe? Manchester

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 4:32 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8164
PrinterThe wrote:
Interesting some of the reactions/views coming from the Grendfell Tower fire with some saying it's a revenge act against Muslims for the recent terrorist attacks.


And do you think that is the case here :CRAZY:

Re: Is nowhere safe? Manchester

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 10:33 pm
Backwoodsman Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 1054
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
bren2k wrote:
It's Grenfell.

Who is saying that? I'm usually across the news, and I haven't heard that said anywhere, by anyone. I did see the Daily Mail print a picture of an Ethopian guy who's faiulty fridge apparently started the fire, but notably, they didn't print any pictures of any of the people who decided to allow the building to be clad in flammable material; or the 72 Tory landlords who voted down Corbyn's bill to make it mandatory that all rented property should be safe and habitable...

The interview was conducted by Victoria Devonshire.

Re: Is nowhere safe? Manchester

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 11:45 am
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13094
Location: Ossett
Backwoodsman wrote:
The interview was conducted by Victoria Devonshire.


I assume you mean Derbyshire - and either way, that one has got past me; I've seen nothing related to a revenge attack - apart from last night of course, when a real life one occurred. Congratulations to those people who want to create division and pit us against each other - that's a win for Tommy Robinson, Katie Hopkins, the Daily Mail and all their hateful ilk - and of course ISIS, because this is exactly what they want when they target innocent people in the UK.

It's genuinely scary to think about where this will end.

Re: Is nowhere safe? Manchester

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 1:30 pm
100% Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 05, 2005 10:29 am
Posts: 3560
Location: The Gig In The Sky
bren2k wrote:
I assume you mean Derbyshire - and either way, that one has got past me; I've seen nothing related to a revenge attack - apart from last night of course, when a real life one occurred. Congratulations to those people who want to create division and pit us against each other - that's a win for Tommy Robinson, Katie Hopkins, the Daily Mail and all their hateful ilk - and of course ISIS, because this is exactly what they want when they target innocent people in the UK.

It's genuinely scary to think about where this will end.


People having genuine concerns about immigration, and specifically immigration from countries where the UK is, to put it lightly, not thought very well of, is not hatred, it's just common sense. You wouldn't invite a man who had designs on sleeping with kids into your family home, would you?

Last night's attack was, unfortunately, inevitable. But you could of course say that if we didn't have a problem with Islamic terrorism (which we clearly do), a nutjob like last night's attacker would have no motive. But then if 'we' hadn't flattened cities in the Middle East on false pre-tenses then maybe we wouldn't have an Islamic terrorist problem either.

Either way, an eye for an eye makes the world go blind etc.... These are bad times we're facing.
[URL=//www.trueachievements.com/Wirelad2904.htm][IMG]//www.trueachievements.com/gamercards/Wirelad2904.png[/IMG][/URL]

Re: Is nowhere safe? Manchester

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 3:36 pm
PrinterThe Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 412
bren2k wrote:
I assume you mean Derbyshire - and either way, that one has got past me; I've seen nothing related to a revenge attack - apart from last night of course, when a real life one occurred. Congratulations to those people who want to create division and pit us against each other - that's a win for Tommy Robinson, Katie Hopkins, the Daily Mail and all their hateful ilk - and of course ISIS, because this is exactly what they want when they target innocent people in the UK.

It's genuinely scary to think about where this will end.


What happened last night was inevitable and exactly one of the reasons why people say we need to get tougher on Muslim extremists. The staggering naivety of people to think we could keep having attack after attack after attack and just react with "carry on as normal", hashtags #prayfor and candlelight vigils and shooting down and dismissing anyone who says more needs to be done and we need to be tougher.

Re: Is nowhere safe? Manchester

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 4:14 pm
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15083
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
PrinterThe wrote:
What happened last night was inevitable and exactly one of the reasons why people say we need to get tougher on Muslim extremists. The staggering naivety of people to think we could keep having attack after attack after attack and just react with "carry on as normal", hashtags #prayfor and candlelight vigils and shooting down and dismissing anyone who says more needs to be done and we need to be tougher.


Where has anyone said we should just carry on as normal? Anyone?
What do you suggest we do tougher?
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, PCollinson1990, tigertot and 53 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Sin Bin




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,588,3862,02176,0424,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM