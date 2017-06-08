WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is nowhere safe? Manchester









Login

Login

Register

Register



Board index ‹ Off Topic ‹ The Sin Bin ‹ Is nowhere safe? Manchester Off-topic discussion.

Post a reply



, 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 1 ... 16 198 posts • Page 20 of 20

Bullseye

100% League Network



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 26749

Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty

Backwoodsman wrote: Civil liberties works both ways , it would be rather helpful if certain people refrained from stabbing and blowing us up.

The human rights act has been abused by people to prevent deportation , usually claiming the country of origin uses torture.

This therectically prevents deportation, as does anybody claiming to be gay, as most Muslim countries aren't quite onboard with gay rights. Incidentally the left wing freedom rights legal lawyers have made a fortune from legal aid. Abu quatadas case took approximately 9 years. I note the left wing brigades latest trend is picking fault with Saudi. If us stopping arms sales to Saudi would make a difference, excellent.

Unfortunately France and Germany would quite happily step in and sell them French and German arms. Incidentally if we are proposing to adopt the moral high ground, should we be exporting to china and Russia. Both countries not noted for high standards of human rights. Coincidently gay right does not seem to be in vogue in both of these countries .

You mention a third way ,hopefully that means waving good bye to anybody who does not care for our laws and systems of government.



The law on deportation is now far stricter than in the era before the advent of the Human Rights Act.



Before 2006 the immigration rules conferred a general discretion to deport or not as long as certain relevant considerations were taken into account. The relevant paragraph of the rules, paragraph 364, read as follows:



… in considering whether deportation is the right course on the merits, the public interest will be balanced against any compassionate circumstances of the case. While each case will be considered in the light of the particular circumstances, the aim is an exercise of the power of deportation which is consistent and fair as between one person and another, although one case will rarely be identical with another in all material respects. … Before a decision to deport is reached the Secretary of State will take into account all relevant factors known to him including:

(i) age;

(ii) length of residence in the United Kingdom;

(iii) strength of connections with the United Kingdom;

(iv) personal history, including character, conduct and employment record;

(v) domestic circumstances;

(vi) previous criminal record and the nature of any offence of which the person has been convicted;

(vii) compassionate circumstances;

(viii) any representations received on the person’s behalf.



This was the system that had been in place since the 1970s and it continued uninterrupted when the Human Rights Act came into force in 2000. No foreign criminal resisting deportation really needed to rely on the Human Rights Act because the immigration rules offered better protection.



In 2006 this old fashioned and pragmatic British approach was replaced with a presumption in favour of deportation, followed in 2007 by supposedly “automatic” deportations under the UK Borders Act 2007. The law on deportation is now far stricter than in the era before the advent of the Human Rights Act.Before 2006 the immigration rules conferred a general discretion to deport or not as long as certain relevant considerations were taken into account. The relevant paragraph of the rules, paragraph 364, read as follows:… in considering whether deportation is the right course on the merits, the public interest will be balanced against any compassionate circumstances of the case. While each case will be considered in the light of the particular circumstances, the aim is an exercise of the power of deportation which is consistent and fair as between one person and another, although one case will rarely be identical with another in all material respects. … Before a decision to deport is reached the Secretary of State will take into account all relevant factors known to him including:(i) age;(ii) length of residence in the United Kingdom;(iii) strength of connections with the United Kingdom;(iv) personal history, including character, conduct and employment record;(v) domestic circumstances;(vi) previous criminal record and the nature of any offence of which the person has been convicted;(vii) compassionate circumstances;(viii) any representations received on the person’s behalf.This was the system that had been in place since the 1970s and it continued uninterrupted when the Human Rights Act came into force in 2000. No foreign criminal resisting deportation really needed to rely on the Human Rights Act because the immigration rules offered better protection.In 2006 this old fashioned and pragmatic British approach was replaced with a presumption in favour of deportation, followed in 2007 by supposedly “automatic” deportations under the UK Borders Act 2007. "If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett. tigertot

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 15079

Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer

I didn't read that in my Daily Mail. Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.

A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite. Sal Paradise

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am

Posts: 15373

Location: On the road

bren2k wrote: Or maybe we could rebuild the decimated police force, stop bombing people into oblivion, cease our support for the terrorist sponsoring Saudi regime, and avoid the knee jerk reaction of removing our civil liberties and going all North Korea on the internet?



To coin a phrase, there is often a third way.



It depends on what you want from your foreign policy - are we happy with a host of despots running volatile countries. Perhaps it is better that tyrants like Assad, Gaddafi, Hussein etc. are allowed to butcher their own people in what is a historic tribal disputes and we stand aside and look on?



The Saudi's however disagreeable their standards do appear to have a big influence in the middle east. Possibly better the devil you know - bit like Putin? It depends on what you want from your foreign policy - are we happy with a host of despots running volatile countries. Perhaps it is better that tyrants like Assad, Gaddafi, Hussein etc. are allowed to butcher their own people in what is a historic tribal disputes and we stand aside and look on?The Saudi's however disagreeable their standards do appear to have a big influence in the middle east. Possibly better the devil you know - bit like Putin? Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet. Backwoodsman Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm

Posts: 1047

Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland

tigertot wrote: You have not answered the question. There are laws I do not care for in this country. I do not support first past the post either. Therefore I fit your description. Explain who your policy, presumably designed to keep us safe, applies to.

As usual you are being melodramatic. A vote was taken about reforming the electoral system. People who bothered to turn up voted against it. I will attempt to answer your question once again, I can't help it if you don't like the answer.

Anyone arriving in this country illegally should be deported asap. Failing that they should be allowed one court hearing, judgement final no right of appeal.

If as you say you don't care for certain laws go see your MP With a veiw to changing the law. I believe it's called democracy, if you feel that doesn't work then you have the freedom to go to another country. As usual you are being melodramatic. A vote was taken about reforming the electoral system. People who bothered to turn up voted against it. I will attempt to answer your question once again, I can't help it if you don't like the answer.Anyone arriving in this country illegally should be deported asap. Failing that they should be allowed one court hearing, judgement final no right of appeal.If as you say you don't care for certain laws go see your MP With a veiw to changing the law. I believe it's called democracy, if you feel that doesn't work then you have the freedom to go to another country. bren2k

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm

Posts: 13044

Location: Ossett

Sal Paradise wrote: The Saudi's however disagreeable their standards do appear to have a big influence in the middle east.



Yes, those pesky, disagreeable Saudis...



I would suggest that, as ever, despite your attempts to create a false "is that what you want, cos that's what'll happen" dichotomy, there is a middle way between ignoring despotic tyrants, and selling arms to a regime that supplies international terrorism; you know that really - you're just being daft because you've been up all night watching Mrs May's grand plan fall apart. Yes, those pesky, disagreeable Saudis...I would suggest that, as ever, despite your attempts to create a false "is that what you want, cos that's what'll happen" dichotomy, there is a middle way between ignoring despotic tyrants, and selling arms to a regime that supplies international terrorism; you know that really - you're just being daft because you've been up all night watching Mrs May's grand plan fall apart. Sal Paradise

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am

Posts: 15373

Location: On the road

bren2k wrote: Yes, those pesky, disagreeable Saudis...



I would suggest that, as ever, despite your attempts to create a false "is that what you want, cos that's what'll happen" dichotomy, there is a middle way between ignoring despotic tyrants, and selling arms to a regime that supplies international terrorism; you know that really - you're just being daft because you've been up all night watching Mrs May's grand plan fall apart.



No I was watching a terrible Tory campaign and leader without an ounce of personality beat a Labour party by 60 seats and c1m votes. Perhaps your "let's spread it all around" politics doesn't really appeal to those who generate the wealth to support all those grand idealistic visions?



Sometimes you have to do deals with the devil. Its call the real world - but of course you know that No I was watching a terrible Tory campaign and leader without an ounce of personality beat a Labour party by 60 seats and c1m votes. Perhaps your "let's spread it all around" politics doesn't really appeal to those who generate the wealth to support all those grand idealistic visions?Sometimes you have to do deals with the devil. Its call the real world - but of course you know that Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet. TrinityIHC

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm

Posts: 4702

Location: Outside your remit

Sal Paradise wrote:



Sometimes you have to do deals with the devil. Its call the real world - but of course you know that No I was watching a terrible Tory campaign and leader without an ounce of personality beat a Labour party by 60 seats and c1m votes. Perhaps your "let's spread it all around" politics doesn't really appeal to those who generate the wealth to support all those grand idealistic visions?Sometimes you have to do deals with the devil. Its call the real world - but of course you know that



The election was called at the perfect time to suit the Tories, by the Tories.



They were expecting to Crush Labour into irrelevance and give themselves an increased majority to get some more of their foul policies through.



What has happened is that they are now weakened and have no mandate to do anything too right wing, which makes their alliance with the DUP doomed to failure. There has got to be another election, we can't carry on with this hamstrung government & Corbyn has got traction.



Bit of a pyrrhic victory for the Tories imo The election was called at the perfect time to suit the Tories, by the Tories.They were expecting to Crush Labour into irrelevance and give themselves an increased majority to get some more of their foul policies through.What has happened is that they are now weakened and have no mandate to do anything too right wing, which makes their alliance with the DUP doomed to failure. There has got to be another election, we can't carry on with this hamstrung government & Corbyn has got traction.Bit of a pyrrhic victory for the Tories imo There's Only One F in Wakefield Sal Paradise

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am

Posts: 15373

Location: On the road

TrinityIHC wrote: The election was called at the perfect time to suit the Tories, by the Tories.



They were expecting to Crush Labour into irrelevance and give themselves an increased majority to get some more of their foul policies through.



What has happened is that they are now weakened and have no mandate to do anything too right wing, which makes their alliance with the DUP doomed to failure. There has got to be another election, we can't carry on with this hamstrung government & Corbyn has got traction.



Bit of a pyrrhic victory for the Tories imo



A properly run Tory campaign would have crushed Corbyn. He has no traction - he is where Labour were is 2010. Anyone with half their wits about them could have exposed Labour's tax raising proposals for what they were - delusional.



Labour even had the gift of the London and Manchester bombings and still they couldn't get across the line.



People like you are complaining about the DUP but it would be OK for the SNP to hold the balance of power a party that polled <1m votes? I know Nicola thinks she is really the Queen.



Finally they had the greatest gift of all May - a front person who actually dislikes being in front of people Still they couldn't bring it home - they weren't even close.



Tory campaign with right presentation would destroy the vacuous Jeremy and his acolytes. A properly run Tory campaign would have crushed Corbyn. He has no traction - he is where Labour were is 2010. Anyone with half their wits about them could have exposed Labour's tax raising proposals for what they were - delusional.Labour even had the gift of the London and Manchester bombings and still they couldn't get across the line.People like you are complaining about the DUP but it would be OK for the SNP to hold the balance of power a party that polled <1m votes? I know Nicola thinks she is really the Queen.Finally they had the greatest gift of all May - a front person who actually dislikes being in front of peopleStill they couldn't bring it home - they weren't even close.Tory campaign with right presentation would destroy the vacuous Jeremy and his acolytes. Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Sal Paradise, TrinityIHC, wrencat1873 and 66 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 1 ... 16 198 posts • Page 20 of 20 Return to The Sin Bin Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) YOUR TEAM 4,583,537 1,814 76,023 4,491 (28-03-2016) SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. FT Sun : 07:00 NRL WESTS 18 - 40 SYDNEY TV Sun : 14:30 CH1 CELTIC v WORKINGTON Sun : 15:00 CH OLDHAM v HULL KR Sun : 15:00 CH SHEFFIELD v HALIFAX Sun : 15:00 CH SWINTON v BATLEY Sun : 15:00 CH LONDON v DEWSBURY Sun : 15:00 CH1 HUNSLET v YORK Sun : 15:00 CH1 WHITEHAVEN v GLOUC Sun : 15:00 CH1 NEWCASTLE v KEIGHLEY Sun : 15:00 CH1 COVENTY v HEMEL Sun : 15:00 CH1 DONCASTER v BARROW Sun : 15:00 CH BRADFORD v FEATHERSTONE Sun : 15:30 SL CASTLEFORD v WARRINGTON ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM



























