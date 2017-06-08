WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is nowhere safe? Manchester

Board index Off Topic The Sin Bin Is nowhere safe? Manchester

 
Off-topic discussion.
Post a reply

Re: Is nowhere safe? Manchester

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 2:04 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26744
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Backwoodsman wrote:
Civil liberties works both ways , it would be rather helpful if certain people refrained from stabbing and blowing us up.
The human rights act has been abused by people to prevent deportation , usually claiming the country of origin uses torture.
This therectically prevents deportation, as does anybody claiming to be gay, as most Muslim countries aren't quite onboard with gay rights. Incidentally the left wing freedom rights legal lawyers have made a fortune from legal aid. Abu quatadas case took approximately 9 years. I note the left wing brigades latest trend is picking fault with Saudi. If us stopping arms sales to Saudi would make a difference, excellent.
Unfortunately France and Germany would quite happily step in and sell them French and German arms. Incidentally if we are proposing to adopt the moral high ground, should we be exporting to china and Russia. Both countries not noted for high standards of human rights. Coincidently gay right does not seem to be in vogue in both of these countries .
You mention a third way ,hopefully that means waving good bye to anybody who does not care for our laws and systems of government.


The law on deportation is now far stricter than in the era before the advent of the Human Rights Act.

Before 2006 the immigration rules conferred a general discretion to deport or not as long as certain relevant considerations were taken into account. The relevant paragraph of the rules, paragraph 364, read as follows:

… in considering whether deportation is the right course on the merits, the public interest will be balanced against any compassionate circumstances of the case. While each case will be considered in the light of the particular circumstances, the aim is an exercise of the power of deportation which is consistent and fair as between one person and another, although one case will rarely be identical with another in all material respects. … Before a decision to deport is reached the Secretary of State will take into account all relevant factors known to him including:
(i) age;
(ii) length of residence in the United Kingdom;
(iii) strength of connections with the United Kingdom;
(iv) personal history, including character, conduct and employment record;
(v) domestic circumstances;
(vi) previous criminal record and the nature of any offence of which the person has been convicted;
(vii) compassionate circumstances;
(viii) any representations received on the person’s behalf.

This was the system that had been in place since the 1970s and it continued uninterrupted when the Human Rights Act came into force in 2000. No foreign criminal resisting deportation really needed to rely on the Human Rights Act because the immigration rules offered better protection.

In 2006 this old fashioned and pragmatic British approach was replaced with a presumption in favour of deportation, followed in 2007 by supposedly “automatic” deportations under the UK Borders Act 2007.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Is nowhere safe? Manchester

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 2:52 pm
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15075
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
I didn't read that in my Daily Mail.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
No poster in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly.

Re: Is nowhere safe? Manchester

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 3:30 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15360
Location: On the road
bren2k wrote:
Or maybe we could rebuild the decimated police force, stop bombing people into oblivion, cease our support for the terrorist sponsoring Saudi regime, and avoid the knee jerk reaction of removing our civil liberties and going all North Korea on the internet?

To coin a phrase, there is often a third way.


It depends on what you want from your foreign policy - are we happy with a host of despots running volatile countries. Perhaps it is better that tyrants like Assad, Gaddafi, Hussein etc. are allowed to butcher their own people in what is a historic tribal disputes and we stand aside and look on?

The Saudi's however disagreeable their standards do appear to have a big influence in the middle east. Possibly better the devil you know - bit like Putin?
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: Is nowhere safe? Manchester

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 3:34 pm
Backwoodsman Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 1034
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
tigertot wrote:
You have not answered the question. There are laws I do not care for in this country. I do not support first past the post either. Therefore I fit your description. Explain who your policy, presumably designed to keep us safe, applies to.

As usual you are being melodramatic. A vote was taken about reforming the electoral system. People who bothered to turn up voted against it. I will attempt to answer your question once again, I can't help it if you don't like the answer.
Anyone arriving in this country illegally should be deported asap. Failing that they should be allowed one court hearing, judgement final no right of appeal.
If as you say you don't care for certain laws go see your MP With a veiw to changing the law. I believe it's called democracy, if you feel that doesn't work then you have the freedom to go to another country.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Grimmy, Sal Paradise, tigertot, WF Rhino and 39 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Sin Bin




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,582,0731,85776,0204,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Thu : 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
13
- 18MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEIGH
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
TORONTO
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM