Rob from Erith wrote:

The Tories certainly did their best to ditch the concept of the apprenticeship in the 80s. Presumably because most of the industries where youngsters traditionally took apprenticeships were pretty much shut down.

My own personal opinion is that as a group, the young tend not to vote in the numbers of say pensioners.

So presumably that is why in the past 7 years the Tories have done away with EMA, trebled university tuition fees etc.. ie all policies that have been to the detriment of young ( potential) voters.

If you don't bother voting you suffer the consequences, sadly.