Backwoodsman wrote: Interesting figures/stastics , I assume that your reference to majority of building sector opposition to brexit ,means the employers.

Quite understandable as they could lose a major source of cheap labour. Both the tories and labour have never really invested in major training programs for young people. Neither in construction or engineering disciplines. Obviously we are now suffering a skills shortage.

Don't come on here being all reasonable. Yes, construction in this country is dominated by a handful of major housebuilders on the housing side while the major capital schemes by probably less than 10 companies. The irony is none of them employ their own craftsmen. It is all sub-contracted out to labour who have little or no empathy with the client or the project. There has been, as you say, no apprenticeships for many years. One faint hint of optimism is that this is very gradually changing recently.