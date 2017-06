bren2k wrote: That's ok then - your one anecdotal example of a 'tidal wave' of Polish electricians engulfing your own workplace, trumps the empirical evidence provided by the LSE; Britain really is sick of experts.



I didn't refer to any kind of moral compass - I provided factual evidence that the assertion about EU migration was false. Being a moron is entirely without race or creed, so I see no dichotomy at all in being both left leaning, whilst considering that people who believe things that clearly aren't true, are idiots.

Unfortunately you have misread my posting. It was immigrant builders I referred to. Luckily electricians at that time for various reasons weren't affected. The practice of Mike Ashley and other major companies advertising for cheap labour in east Europe was well documented on television. In fact Jeremy corbyn has promised to stop this practice should he gain power.With respect to whatever any evidence the LSE produces I can only comment on my experiences . This as I posted previously was observing the undercutting of individual British building workers on a large scale.