WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is nowhere safe? Manchester

Board index Off Topic The Sin Bin Is nowhere safe? Manchester

 
Off-topic discussion.
Post a reply

Re: Is nowhere safe? Manchester

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 2:23 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8055
Dally wrote:
G W Bush and Tony Blair made it clear years ago - its a battle between the civilised and uncivilised and that people are either for us or against us. But, as ever, the liberati mocked and hounded them and political resolve was weakened. People need to take a look in the mirror. To defend freedom and democracy requires people to fight for it and be ruthless in its defence.


Does this mean that you STILL think that Bush and Blair were right.
The power vacuum left after toppling Saddam and Gadaffi is utterly horrendous.
Nobody can deny that both of them were tyrants and carried out some despicable things but, do you honestly believe that those two countries (Iran and Libya) are in a better state now and less of a threat to "the west" than they were previously.

Re: Is nowhere safe? Manchester

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 2:38 pm
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15042
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
wrencat1873 wrote:
Nobody can deny that both of them were tyrants and carried out some despicable things but,


That's Bush & Blair for you...
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
No poster in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly.

Re: Is nowhere safe? Manchester

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 2:55 pm
TrinityIHC User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4681
Location: Outside your remit
Dally wrote:
G W Bush and Tony Blair made it clear years ago - its a battle between the civilised and uncivilised and that people are either for us or against us. But, as ever, the liberati mocked and hounded them and political resolve was weakened. People need to take a look in the mirror. To defend freedom and democracy requires people to fight for it and be ruthless in its defence.


Who is the more uncivilised? The west has dropped nuclear bombs, billions of tonnes of other bombs, we sell billions of £'s of weapons to areas and profit off of ensuing conflict.

The west has travelled the globe raping and pillaging natural resources and murdering/enslaving people, put people in concentration camps etc.

Completely false narrative
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Is nowhere safe? Manchester

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 2:57 pm
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13024
Location: Ossett
wrencat1873 wrote:
The power vacuum left after toppling Saddam and Gadaffi is utterly horrendous.


Correct - even Gaddafi predicted the rise of jihadists following his departure, but he wasn't taken seriously.

Re: Is nowhere safe? Manchester

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 3:20 pm
Backwoodsman Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 1020
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
tigertot wrote:
I would put my mortgage on you reading the Wail. You try & compare a hate-filled Nazi supporting paper with the Guardian for balance? You are desperate.

Where have all the BNP voters gone? Labour, Libs, Greens? Stevie Wonder can see it is a small goose step to UKIP. As with BNP, I have not heard a UKIP voter on the street who isn’t racist. The Tories are moving more & more that way to woo the UKIP vote.

You then jump to your usual cowardly tactic of making sweeping unfounded generalisations because you cannot argue your point. Saying I am seeking to justify Muslim attacks is childish & pathetic. You bring up one post from an idiot about the horrific murder of Lee Rigby to try & taint anyone left of centre. Equally cheap & pathetic. An easy counter point is all the bile supporting the murder of Jo Cox.

I would suggest you are the one that's desperate. As always when losing an argument petty insults are thrown. You have accused me of being cheap ,cowardly and pathetic ,presumably because my veiws are different to yours.
You are still persisting with this bizarre daily mail fixation. I merely pointed out that one paper is right wing and the other is left wing. It's not my problem that you consider that the mail is a nazi outlet. I could not give a tinkers cuss about the daily mail, although I presume you read it to form the opinions you have.
Even if all bnp voters transferred allegiance to ukip the number of votes is still minute, so your argument falls down on that point.
You then accuse a large part of ukip to be racist, presumably because they feel with some justification that the country has just about had enough of uncontrolled immigration.
Quite a large number of ukip voters have come over from the Labour Party, chiefly because the Labour Party has been instrumental in flooding the country with cheap labour. Thus turning it's back on the working man.
Part of today's political problems is that anybody pointing out these problems are immediately labelled racist.

Re: Is nowhere safe? Manchester

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 3:30 pm
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13024
Location: Ossett
Backwoodsman wrote:
the Labour Party has been instrumental in flooding the country with cheap labour. Thus turning it's back on the working man.


Simply. Not. True.

The main takeaway from that article, for anyone unable to be ar$ed to read it, is as follows:

The LSE’s Jonathan Wadsworth said: “The bottom line, which may surprise many people, is that EU immigration has not harmed the pay, jobs or public services enjoyed by Britons. In fact, for the most part it has likely made us better off. So, far from EU immigration being a “necessary evil” that we pay to get access to the greater trade and foreign investment generated by the EU single market, immigration is at worse neutral, and at best, another economic benefit.”

Re: Is nowhere safe? Manchester

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 3:38 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15336
Location: On the road
bren2k wrote:
Simply. Not. True.

The main takeaway from that article, for anyone unable to be ar$ed to read it, is as follows:

The LSE’s Jonathan Wadsworth said: “The bottom line, which may surprise many people, is that EU immigration has not harmed the pay, jobs or public services enjoyed by Britons. In fact, for the most part it has likely made us better off. So, far from EU immigration being a “necessary evil” that we pay to get access to the greater trade and foreign investment generated by the EU single market, immigration is at worse neutral, and at best, another economic benefit.”


It does beg one question - why are wages not rising when employment is? Is this a consequence of less expensive labour being an option?
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: Is nowhere safe? Manchester

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 3:42 pm
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13024
Location: Ossett
Sal Paradise wrote:
It does beg one question - why are wages not rising when employment is? Is this a consequence of less expensive labour being an option?


Doesn't it beg the question - why do so many morons persist with the idea that EU migration took jobs from UK citizens and overloaded public services?!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, bren2k, PrinterThe, Sal Paradise, tigertot, Wanderer and 51 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Sin Bin




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,580,1842,01876,0164,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEIGH
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM