tigertot wrote: I would put my mortgage on you reading the Wail. You try & compare a hate-filled Nazi supporting paper with the Guardian for balance? You are desperate.



Where have all the BNP voters gone? Labour, Libs, Greens? Stevie Wonder can see it is a small goose step to UKIP. As with BNP, I have not heard a UKIP voter on the street who isn’t racist. The Tories are moving more & more that way to woo the UKIP vote.



You then jump to your usual cowardly tactic of making sweeping unfounded generalisations because you cannot argue your point. Saying I am seeking to justify Muslim attacks is childish & pathetic. You bring up one post from an idiot about the horrific murder of Lee Rigby to try & taint anyone left of centre. Equally cheap & pathetic. An easy counter point is all the bile supporting the murder of Jo Cox.

I would suggest you are the one that's desperate. As always when losing an argument petty insults are thrown. You have accused me of being cheap ,cowardly and pathetic ,presumably because my veiws are different to yours.You are still persisting with this bizarre daily mail fixation. I merely pointed out that one paper is right wing and the other is left wing. It's not my problem that you consider that the mail is a nazi outlet. I could not give a tinkers cuss about the daily mail, although I presume you read it to form the opinions you have.Even if all bnp voters transferred allegiance to ukip the number of votes is still minute, so your argument falls down on that point.You then accuse a large part of ukip to be racist, presumably because they feel with some justification that the country has just about had enough of uncontrolled immigration.Quite a large number of ukip voters have come over from the Labour Party, chiefly because the Labour Party has been instrumental in flooding the country with cheap labour. Thus turning it's back on the working man.Part of today's political problems is that anybody pointing out these problems are immediately labelled racist.