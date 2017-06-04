PrinterThe wrote:
What is the right thing then??? Like I asked earlier but no answer, do we think the "carry on as normal" will make the bad guys get fed up and go away? People that naive?
And this knee jerk claim btw, me and most who are saying the same thing would've said this 12 months ago so you can stop dismissing it as people who are just too emotive at the moment, yet again another weak attempt to downplay the views of others.....'has to be emotive, has to racist etc'.
As others have mentioned in previous pages I don't have the exact answers to how we toughen up....but on the flip side the "carry on as normal" group can't tell me how that's going to stop children getting nail bombed.
Again you dismiss cracking down on known exterminate as simply the individuals who commuted these crimes......this goes higher than them towards the guys who radicalise them but are too cowardly to strap a bomb to themselves. Do you honestly think we're are tough enough on the numerous hate preachers in this country?
Again you seem to not understand that suggesting we think about what we are doing that this means not cracking down.
There are many things that could be done.
Deal with the causes of some of the sympathy that people have for these extremists.
Stop getting rid of dictators we don't like but supporting ones that we do.
Stop invading countries and creating political vacuums in which they can survive and thrive.
Stop saying we re going to promote peace and democracy and equality in te Middle East but then ignore the war inequality and lack of democracy in Saudi Arabia, Yemen or Palestine.
Bring in control orders and prosecutions of Islamic extremists with JUDICiAL oversight.
Get more police on the streets.
Increase the number of security personnel needed to keep n eye on the potential terrirists.
Both the attackers in London nd Manchester were all reported to the Police and security Services on a number of occasions by members of the MUSLIM community.
What you do not do is increase the alienation anger and feelings of hypocrisy and discrimination which lead many people to sympathise with some of he aims of the extremists.