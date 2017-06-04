PrinterThe wrote:
Again you're someone who by the comment of "turning against those who live amongst us" make me or others out to be someone whose after each and every Muslim when that's simply not true, we're on about KNOWN muslims with extremists views. We should be able to be tougher on that section of the Muslim community without being knee jerkingly, stereotypically accused of wanting rid of all Muslims. Snip.
Other than the emotive rubbish you write
I would be really interested in your definitions of known terrirists particularly as some of those involved in recent attacks were off the radar and not known as extremists.
Some were not but due to a lack of resources we could not keep an eye on them.
Maybe cuts to public services and the police contribute to this.
Is it comeone who travelled to syria and Iraq and Libya after we bombed them back to the Stone Age and left them as havens and training grounds for terrorists ? (9maybe we should stop intervening in these countries !!)
Is it someone who campaigns against western intervention in the Middle East ?
Is it someone who organises medical aid for Palestinians ?
Is it someone who prays 5 times a day and wears a beard ?
After we have identified the known extremists what do we do with them.?
Intern them ? That went well in Northern Ireland .
Assassinate them ?
Deport `them back to their own countries like err Britain ?
Prevention orders. Where there re not the resources to police them? Do it without any judicial oversights to stop them using justice as. Way of escaping the long TM of the law.
Ban them from observing some of their backward beliefs. . Maybe ban the veil it sounds catchy but is unlikely to do much to engender any security..
Maybe we could get them all to wear a big yellow crescent badge ?
Would love to hear your ideas ?
I am not averse to looking at ways of addressing the issues but your knee jerk reactions like UKIPS are catchy pick up in ange'r and frustration but they will only make things worse.
Doing the right thing is more important than doing something.