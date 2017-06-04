WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is nowhere safe? Manchester

Re: Is nowhere safe? Manchester

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 5:37 pm
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

PrinterThe wrote:
God I'm bored of hearing this naive response of the terrorists want to divide. Simply they want to kill and they have done. They'll view yesterday and Manchester as great successes, not failures because people didn't condemn them enough on FB. The way to stop these acts are to toughen up on people with extremist views, not putting on a smile and say let's carry on our normal lives and that'll show them. When another attack happens and god forbid a family member or friend of yours is murdered are you going to still say the next day "oh well let's just carry on as normal".
Yeah, let's "toughen up" and show them how tough we are. That will definitely stop people who literally want to die, kill as many people as possible and be remembered in the worst possible way.
King Street Cat wrote:
Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands.

Re: Is nowhere safe? Manchester

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 5:42 pm
Strong-running second rower

headhunter wrote:
Yeah, let's "toughen up" and show them how tough we are. That will definitely stop people who literally want to die, kill as many people as possible and be remembered in the worst possible way.


As per usual you just assume someone means let's bomb them/kill them. Being tougher on KNOWN extremists living in Britain doesn't mean murder or bombing.

What do people think this "lets carry on as normal" response is actually going to achieve? You think ISIS might eventually get bored and leave us alone?

Re: Is nowhere safe? Manchester

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 5:57 pm
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

PrinterThe wrote:
As per usual you just assume someone means let's bomb them/kill them. Being tougher on KNOWN extremists living in Britain doesn't mean murder or bombing.

What do people think this "lets carry on as normal" response is actually going to achieve? You think ISIS might eventually get bored and leave us alone?


Well said and a common sense response but that won't stop the apologist group on here shooting you down.
Re: Is nowhere safe? Manchester

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:45 pm
Strong-running second rower

Biff Tannen wrote:
Well said and a common sense response but that won't stop the apologist group on here shooting you down.


I'm just continually flabbergasted that some people are always more interested in pointing the finger at politicians and certain sections of the British public for what happened rather than the people who actually commit the crimes. How very British PC to shift the blame onto ourselves.

Re: Is nowhere safe? Manchester

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:23 pm
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

PrinterThe wrote:
God I'm bored of hearing this naive response of the terrorists want to divide. Simply they want to kill and they have done. They'll view yesterday and Manchester as great successes, not failures because people didn't condemn them enough on FB. The way to stop these acts are to toughen up on people with extremist views, not putting on a smile and say let's carry on our normal lives and that'll show them. When another attack happens and god forbid a family member or friend of yours is murdered are you going to still say the next day "oh well let's just carry on as normal".


Are you an actual caricature - or do people really believe this stuff when they say it?

If you believe that terrorism is mindless and doesn't have some propaganda element, then you're dafter than you sound; the whole methodology is even named to help you - TERRORism; it's designed to spread fear and to generate a disproportionate response from the authorities - so that our freedoms and lifestyle are curtailed, so we turn against the people who live among us, and we become suspicious, divided and hateful - all of which is happening. So whilst you might sneer and condescend at ordinary people's response to attacks - I guess unless you're Batman or an armed police officer, it's just about all you can do, yes?

I shan't even respond to a question about a member of my family being killed - that's a new low.

Re: Is nowhere safe? Manchester

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 8:01 pm
Strong-running second rower

bren2k wrote:
Are you an actual caricature - or do people really believe this stuff when they say it?

If you believe that terrorism is mindless and doesn't have some propaganda element, then you're dafter than you sound; the whole methodology is even named to help you - TERRORism; it's designed to spread fear and to generate a disproportionate response from the authorities - so that our freedoms and lifestyle are curtailed, so we turn against the people who live among us, and we become suspicious, divided and hateful - all of which is happening. So whilst you might sneer and condescend at ordinary people's response to attacks - I guess unless you're Batman or an armed police officer, it's just about all you can do, yes?

I shan't even respond to a question about a member of my family being killed - that's a new low.


Again you're someone who by the comment of "turning against those who live amongst us" make me or others out to be someone whose after each and every Muslim when that's simply not true, we're on about KNOWN muslims with extremists views. We should be able to be tougher on that section of the Muslim community without being knee jerkingly, stereotypically accused of wanting rid of all Muslims.

And my kind of response isn't out "terror" or "hate", Its out of compassion that I simply don't want to see innocent people killed. For me it's more important that parents don't have to bury their 8 year old daughter, that children don't lose a parent, that husbands don't lose wives etc. That's more important to me than the risk of offending people who will have attracted government/police attention for a reason. That's not a crime but people like yourself choose to paint me as a hate filled vengence seeking racist.

And the comment about if you lost a loved one I find extremely relevant because it's fine for people to say "let's carry on as normal"......to be fair imo that's quite a slap in the face of those that have lost someone who simply won't be able to "carry on as normal". So again, you or anyone else, you put yourself in the position of one of those families currently mourning the lost of a loved one and still hear the words "carry on as normal" and treat them the same.

So you carry on dismissing people as hateful racists just because they don't want to see more children hit with nail bombs.

Re: Is nowhere safe? Manchester

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 8:28 pm
100% League Network
100% League Network

PrinterThe wrote:
Again you're someone who by the comment of "turning against those who live amongst us" make me or others out to be someone whose after each and every Muslim when that's simply not true, we're on about KNOWN muslims with extremists views. We should be able to be tougher on that section of the Muslim community without being knee jerkingly, stereotypically accused of wanting rid of all Muslims. Snip.


Other than the emotive rubbish you write

I would be really interested in your definitions of known terrirists particularly as some of those involved in recent attacks were off the radar and not known as extremists.

Some were not but due to a lack of resources we could not keep an eye on them.
Maybe cuts to public services and the police contribute to this.

Is it comeone who travelled to syria and Iraq and Libya after we bombed them back to the Stone Age and left them as havens and training grounds for terrorists ? (9maybe we should stop intervening in these countries !!)

Is it someone who campaigns against western intervention in the Middle East ?


Is it someone who organises medical aid for Palestinians ?


Is it someone who prays 5 times a day and wears a beard ?


After we have identified the known extremists what do we do with them.?

Intern them ? That went well in Northern Ireland .

Assassinate them ?

Deport `them back to their own countries like err Britain ?

Prevention orders. Where there re not the resources to police them? Do it without any judicial oversights to stop them using justice as. Way of escaping the long TM of the law.

Ban them from observing some of their backward beliefs. . Maybe ban the veil it sounds catchy but is unlikely to do much to engender any security..

Maybe we could get them all to wear a big yellow crescent badge ?

Would love to hear your ideas ?

I am not averse to looking at ways of addressing the issues but your knee jerk reactions like UKIPS are catchy pick up in ange'r and frustration but they will only make things worse.

Doing the right thing is more important than doing something.
