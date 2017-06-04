Off-topic discussion.

Post a reply



, 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 1 ... 9 127 posts • Page 13 of 13

headhunter

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Aug 17, 2003 5:21 pm

Posts: 17066

Location: South Wales

PrinterThe wrote: God I'm bored of hearing this naive response of the terrorists want to divide. Simply they want to kill and they have done. They'll view yesterday and Manchester as great successes, not failures because people didn't condemn them enough on FB. The way to stop these acts are to toughen up on people with extremist views, not putting on a smile and say let's carry on our normal lives and that'll show them. When another attack happens and god forbid a family member or friend of yours is murdered are you going to still say the next day "oh well let's just carry on as normal". Yeah, let's "toughen up" and show them how tough we are. That will definitely stop people who literally want to die, kill as many people as possible and be remembered in the worst possible way. King Street Cat wrote: Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands. PrinterThe Strong-running second rower



Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm

Posts: 296

headhunter wrote: Yeah, let's "toughen up" and show them how tough we are. That will definitely stop people who literally want to die, kill as many people as possible and be remembered in the worst possible way.



As per usual you just assume someone means let's bomb them/kill them. Being tougher on KNOWN extremists living in Britain doesn't mean murder or bombing.



What do people think this "lets carry on as normal" response is actually going to achieve? You think ISIS might eventually get bored and leave us alone? As per usual you just assume someone means let's bomb them/kill them. Being tougher on KNOWN extremists living in Britain doesn't mean murder or bombing.What do people think this "lets carry on as normal" response is actually going to achieve? You think ISIS might eventually get bored and leave us alone? Biff Tannen

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm

Posts: 5171

Location: Hill Valley

PrinterThe wrote: As per usual you just assume someone means let's bomb them/kill them. Being tougher on KNOWN extremists living in Britain doesn't mean murder or bombing.



What do people think this "lets carry on as normal" response is actually going to achieve? You think ISIS might eventually get bored and leave us alone?



Well said and a common sense response but that won't stop the apologist group on here shooting you down. Well said and a common sense response but that won't stop the apologist group on here shooting you down. What you looking at?....Butt Head!! PrinterThe Strong-running second rower



Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm

Posts: 296

Biff Tannen wrote: Well said and a common sense response but that won't stop the apologist group on here shooting you down.



I'm just continually flabbergasted that some people are always more interested in pointing the finger at politicians and certain sections of the British public for what happened rather than the people who actually commit the crimes. How very British PC to shift the blame onto ourselves. I'm just continually flabbergasted that some people are always more interested in pointing the finger at politicians and certain sections of the British public for what happened rather than the people who actually commit the crimes. How very British PC to shift the blame onto ourselves. bren2k

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm

Posts: 13012

Location: Ossett

PrinterThe wrote: God I'm bored of hearing this naive response of the terrorists want to divide. Simply they want to kill and they have done. They'll view yesterday and Manchester as great successes, not failures because people didn't condemn them enough on FB. The way to stop these acts are to toughen up on people with extremist views, not putting on a smile and say let's carry on our normal lives and that'll show them. When another attack happens and god forbid a family member or friend of yours is murdered are you going to still say the next day "oh well let's just carry on as normal".



Are you an actual caricature - or do people really believe this stuff when they say it?



If you believe that terrorism is mindless and doesn't have some propaganda element, then you're dafter than you sound; the whole methodology is even named to help you - TERRORism; it's designed to spread fear and to generate a disproportionate response from the authorities - so that our freedoms and lifestyle are curtailed, so we turn against the people who live among us, and we become suspicious, divided and hateful - all of which is happening. So whilst you might sneer and condescend at ordinary people's response to attacks - I guess unless you're Batman or an armed police officer, it's just about all you can do, yes?



I shan't even respond to a question about a member of my family being killed - that's a new low. Are you an actual caricature - or do people really believe this stuff when they say it?If you believe that terrorism is mindless and doesn't have some propaganda element, then you're dafter than you sound; the whole methodology is even named to help you - TERRORism; it's designed to spread fear and to generate a disproportionate response from the authorities - so that our freedoms and lifestyle are curtailed, so we turn against the people who live among us, and we become suspicious, divided and hateful - all of which is happening. So whilst you might sneer and condescend at ordinary people's response to attacks - I guess unless you're Batman or an armed police officer, it's just about all you can do, yes?I shan't even respond to a question about a member of my family being killed - that's a new low. PrinterThe Strong-running second rower



Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm

Posts: 296

bren2k wrote: Are you an actual caricature - or do people really believe this stuff when they say it?



If you believe that terrorism is mindless and doesn't have some propaganda element, then you're dafter than you sound; the whole methodology is even named to help you - TERRORism; it's designed to spread fear and to generate a disproportionate response from the authorities - so that our freedoms and lifestyle are curtailed, so we turn against the people who live among us, and we become suspicious, divided and hateful - all of which is happening. So whilst you might sneer and condescend at ordinary people's response to attacks - I guess unless you're Batman or an armed police officer, it's just about all you can do, yes?



I shan't even respond to a question about a member of my family being killed - that's a new low.



Again you're someone who by the comment of "turning against those who live amongst us" make me or others out to be someone whose after each and every Muslim when that's simply not true, we're on about KNOWN muslims with extremists views. We should be able to be tougher on that section of the Muslim community without being knee jerkingly, stereotypically accused of wanting rid of all Muslims.



And my kind of response isn't out "terror" or "hate", Its out of compassion that I simply don't want to see innocent people killed. For me it's more important that parents don't have to bury their 8 year old daughter, that children don't lose a parent, that husbands don't lose wives etc. That's more important to me than the risk of offending people who will have attracted government/police attention for a reason. That's not a crime but people like yourself choose to paint me as a hate filled vengence seeking racist.



And the comment about if you lost a loved one I find extremely relevant because it's fine for people to say "let's carry on as normal"......to be fair imo that's quite a slap in the face of those that have lost someone who simply won't be able to "carry on as normal". So again, you or anyone else, you put yourself in the position of one of those families currently mourning the lost of a loved one and still hear the words "carry on as normal" and treat them the same.



So you carry on dismissing people as hateful racists just because they don't want to see more children hit with nail bombs. Again you're someone who by the comment of "turning against those who live amongst us" make me or others out to be someone whose after each and every Muslim when that's simply not true, we're on about KNOWN muslims with extremists views. We should be able to be tougher on that section of the Muslim community without being knee jerkingly, stereotypically accused of wanting rid of all Muslims.And my kind of response isn't out "terror" or "hate", Its out of compassion that I simply don't want to see innocent people killed. For me it's more important that parents don't have to bury their 8 year old daughter, that children don't lose a parent, that husbands don't lose wives etc. That's more important to me than the risk of offending people who will have attracted government/police attention for a reason. That's not a crime but people like yourself choose to paint me as a hate filled vengence seeking racist.And the comment about if you lost a loved one I find extremely relevant because it's fine for people to say "let's carry on as normal"......to be fair imo that's quite a slap in the face of those that have lost someone who simply won't be able to "carry on as normal". So again, you or anyone else, you put yourself in the position of one of those families currently mourning the lost of a loved one and still hear the words "carry on as normal" and treat them the same.So you carry on dismissing people as hateful racists just because they don't want to see more children hit with nail bombs. Durham Giant

100% League Network



Joined: Mon May 07, 2007 8:25 pm

Posts: 11310

Location: Durham

PrinterThe wrote: Again you're someone who by the comment of "turning against those who live amongst us" make me or others out to be someone whose after each and every Muslim when that's simply not true, we're on about KNOWN muslims with extremists views. We should be able to be tougher on that section of the Muslim community without being knee jerkingly, stereotypically accused of wanting rid of all Muslims. Snip.



Other than the emotive rubbish you write



I would be really interested in your definitions of known terrirists particularly as some of those involved in recent attacks were off the radar and not known as extremists.



Some were not but due to a lack of resources we could not keep an eye on them.

Maybe cuts to public services and the police contribute to this.



Is it comeone who travelled to syria and Iraq and Libya after we bombed them back to the Stone Age and left them as havens and training grounds for terrorists ? (9maybe we should stop intervening in these countries !!)



Is it someone who campaigns against western intervention in the Middle East ?





Is it someone who organises medical aid for Palestinians ?





Is it someone who prays 5 times a day and wears a beard ?





After we have identified the known extremists what do we do with them.?



Intern them ? That went well in Northern Ireland .



Assassinate them ?



Deport `them back to their own countries like err Britain ?



Prevention orders. Where there re not the resources to police them? Do it without any judicial oversights to stop them using justice as. Way of escaping the long TM of the law.



Ban them from observing some of their backward beliefs. . Maybe ban the veil it sounds catchy but is unlikely to do much to engender any security..



Maybe we could get them all to wear a big yellow crescent badge ?



Would love to hear your ideas ?



I am not averse to looking at ways of addressing the issues but your knee jerk reactions like UKIPS are catchy pick up in ange'r and frustration but they will only make things worse.



Doing the right thing is more important than doing something. Other than the emotive rubbish you writeI would be really interested in your definitions of known terrirists particularly as some of those involved in recent attacks were off the radar and not known as extremists.Some were not but due to a lack of resources we could not keep an eye on them.Maybe cuts to public services and the police contribute to this.Is it comeone who travelled to syria and Iraq and Libya after we bombed them back to the Stone Age and left them as havens and training grounds for terrorists ? (9maybe we should stop intervening in these countries !!)Is it someone who campaigns against western intervention in the Middle East ?Is it someone who organises medical aid for Palestinians ?Is it someone who prays 5 times a day and wears a beard ?After we have identified the known extremists what do we do with them.?Intern them ? That went well in Northern Ireland .Assassinate them ?Deport `them back to their own countries like err Britain ?Prevention orders. Where there re not the resources to police them? Do it without any judicial oversights to stop them using justice as. Way of escaping the long TM of the law.Ban them from observing some of their backward beliefs. . Maybe ban the veil it sounds catchy but is unlikely to do much to engender any security..Maybe we could get them all to wear a big yellow crescent badge ?Would love to hear your ideas ?I am not averse to looking at ways of addressing the issues but your knee jerk reactions like UKIPS are catchy pick up in ange'r and frustration but they will only make things worse.Doing the right thing is more important than doing something. Huddersfield Giants 2013 over achievers



Huddersfield Giants 2014 under achievers ?????????? Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, bren2k, Cronus, Dally, Durham Giant, Seth, Trevork52, wire-quin and 57 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 1 ... 9 127 posts • Page 13 of 13 Return to The Sin Bin Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) YOUR TEAM 4,579,665 2,986 76,016 4,491 (28-03-2016) SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. FT Sun : 05:00 NRL MANLY 21 - 20 CANBERRA TV FT Sun : 07:00 NRL CANTERBURY 0 - 38 PENRITH TV FT Sun : 14:00 CH1 HEMEL 20 - 26 CELTIC FT Sun : 14:00 CH1 OXFORD 12 - 48 WHITEHAVEN FT Sun : 15:00 CH BATLEY 20 - 28 TOULOUSE FT Sun : 15:00 CH SWINTON 26 - 4 OLDHAM FT Sun : 15:00 CH1 GLOUC 10 - 56 NEWCASTLE FT Sun : 15:00 CH1 WORKINGTON 26 - 30 DONCASTER FT Sun : 15:00 CH1 YORK 36 - 18 LONDON FT Sun : 15:00 CH LONDON 34 - 6 HALIFAX FT Sun : 15:00 CH FEATHERSTONE 20 - 20 HULL KR FT Sun : 15:00 CH DEWSBURY 38 - 12 BRADFORD FT Sun : 15:00 CH SHEFFIELD 38 - 14 ROCHDALE FT Sun : 15:00 SL HUDDERSFIELD 44 - 4 WARRINGTON FT : Sun : 15:00 SL SALFORD 24 - 34 WAKEFIELD < FT Sun : 15:00 SL WIDNES 26 - 6 CATALANS FT Sun : 15:30 SL CASTLEFORD 16 - 12 ST. HELENS ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM



























