Cronus wrote:
Reports of more attacks in London.
Mixed talk of gunfire, stabbings and a van mowing people down around Borough Market, London Bridge and possibly Vauxhall. One chap says he saw armed police firing at someone - fingers crossed there are no civilian fatalities and the only gunfire is armed police giving some bstard his ticket to the 72 virgins.
Time will tell.
I'm sure someone will come along to tell us it's our fault for not being nicer to Muslims.