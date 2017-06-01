WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is nowhere safe? Manchester









Login

Login

Register

Register



Board index ‹ Off Topic ‹ The Sin Bin ‹ Is nowhere safe? Manchester Off-topic discussion.

Post a reply



, 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 1 ... 8 111 posts • Page 11 of 12

TrinityIHC

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm

Posts: 4663

Location: Outside your remit

Cronus wrote:



Let's get a few things straight. Sal mentioned Rotherham (in the context of integration) and wrencat immediately jumps on it crying about an 'anti-muslim/immigration story'. Others follow suit. There it is straight away - no acceptance that a specific cultural issue exists - instead turning on the person who mentioned it. Curiously, pretty much what happened to those who first attempted to report the issue of Asian grooming gangs.



Fact is, you're all eager as hell to jump all over the issue of Catholic/pop star child abuse - why don't we see the same enthusiasm where the predominantly Pakistani grooming gangs are concerned? I think we all know the answer.



For the hard of reading, I've already acknowledged child abuse exists elsewhere. I've even talked about it - the feeling of untouchability within the church, for example. I haven't ignored anything, but we were talking about the specific issue of Asian grooming gangs - something with particular roots, particular causes and a particular cultural background. And like it or not, the skin colour of the victims was a big factor to the abusers. Uncomfortable facts certain people can't accept.



Yes, 'we' are well aware of it now and things have improved, but that doesn't do much for the thousands of girls (and boys) who suffered for years thanks to a culture of overriding political correctness and fear of 'racial tension'. The culture that - rather than put the abuse to an end and help those kids - preferred to tip-toe around the issue of race and religion. That disgusts me. I couldn't care less what race or religion the abusers were, but it became a huge issue thanks to the Police/CPS/Social Services deciding it was more important than stopping sexual abuse of children on a massive scale.



'But...but...but Catholics/pop stars/others were at it too'...just doesn't wash, not matter how many times it's repeated. Wring those hands any more and your fingers will blister. Oh look the usual suspects waving their racism cards.Let's get a few things straight. Sal mentioned Rotherham (in the context of integration) and wrencat immediately jumps on it crying about an 'anti-muslim/immigration story'. Others follow suit. There it is straight away - no acceptance that a specific cultural issue exists - instead turning on the person who mentioned it. Curiously, pretty much what happened to those who first attempted to report the issue of Asian grooming gangs.Fact is, you're all eager as hell to jump all over the issue of Catholic/pop star child abuse - why don't we see the same enthusiasm where the predominantly Pakistani grooming gangs are concerned? I think we all know the answer.For the hard of reading, I've already acknowledged child abuse exists elsewhere. I've even talked about it - the feeling of untouchability within the church, for example. I haven't ignored anything, but we were talking about the specific issue of Asian grooming gangs - something with particular roots, particular causes and a particular cultural background. And like it or not, the skin colour of the victims was a big factor to the abusers. Uncomfortable facts certain people can't accept.Yes, 'we' are well aware of it now and things have improved, but that doesn't do much for the thousands of girls (and boys) who suffered for years thanks to a culture of overriding political correctness and fear of 'racial tension'. The culture that - rather than put the abuse to an end and help those kids - preferred to tip-toe around the issue of race and religion. That disgusts me. I couldn't care less what race or religion the abusers were, but it became a huge issue thanks to the Police/CPS/Social Services deciding it was more important than stopping sexual abuse of children on a massive scale.'But...but...but Catholics/pop stars/others were at it too'...just doesn't wash, not matter how many times it's repeated. Wring those hands any more and your fingers will blister.



So what's your solution? What should we be doing more that we aren't doing now? So what's your solution? What should we be doing more that we aren't doing now? There's Only One F in Wakefield Cronus

100% League Network



Joined: Sun Jan 30, 2005 5:25 pm

Posts: 6504

Location: comfortably numb

TrinityIHC wrote: So what's your solution? What should we be doing more that we aren't doing now?

I'm not offering one, it's the attitude that helped the abuse persist and ignored the victims that irks.



Though if I had to, it would simply be for a race/religion-blind response to reports of child abuse. Hopefully we're already there. I'm not offering one, it's the attitude that helped the abuse persist and ignored the victims that irks.Though if I had to, it would simply be for a race/religion-blind response to reports of child abuse. Hopefully we're already there. TrinityIHC

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm

Posts: 4663

Location: Outside your remit

Cronus wrote: I'm not offering one, it's the attitude that helped the abuse persist and ignored the victims that irks.



Though if I had to, it would simply be for a race/religion-blind response to reports of child abuse. Hopefully we're already there.



Yeah I think everyone agrees that that was a bad position to get into but like I say. That particular taboo is long gone and we are arresting these animals and everyone involved with vulnerable adults is trained to recognise and report this kind of behaviour.



I just don't understand the use in continually using it as a stick to beat the bigger community with. They would tell you these men are not behaving in accordance with their religion. The Manc bomber was banned from his mosque and reported for his views. Yeah I think everyone agrees that that was a bad position to get into but like I say. That particular taboo is long gone and we are arresting these animals and everyone involved with vulnerable adults is trained to recognise and report this kind of behaviour.I just don't understand the use in continually using it as a stick to beat the bigger community with. They would tell you these men are not behaving in accordance with their religion. The Manc bomber was banned from his mosque and reported for his views. There's Only One F in Wakefield Sandro II Terrorista

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm

Posts: 11374

Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2



Website Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm11374Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2 TrinityIHC wrote: and everyone involved with vulnerable adults is trained to recognise and report this kind of behaviour.



Are they?



I've read a lot of your posts and I pretty much agree with all of them, I obviously don't know what you do for a job, but from my experience (and I won't / can't go further than that) I would say we're a long, long way away from that.



As to the further debate, I struggle to see how more integration between the people and cultures of our country would be a bad thing when what we appear to be saying is that the problems leading to horrendous abuse have been caused by a lack of understanding and mistrust of each others cultures and religions.



People are people. We need to find a way to share common ground. The people that are in this country are in this country. Isn't in all our common good to learn about and respect each other? Are they?I've read a lot of your posts and I pretty much agree with all of them, I obviously don't know what you do for a job, but from my experience (and I won't / can't go further than that) I would say we're a long, long way away from that.As to the further debate, I struggle to see how more integration between the people and cultures of our country would be a bad thing when what we appear to be saying is that the problems leading to horrendous abuse have been caused by a lack of understanding and mistrust of each others cultures and religions.People are people. We need to find a way to share common ground. The people that are in this country are in this country. Isn't in all our common good to learn about and respect each other? In the beginning

Was the word

And the word

Was Goose



And love the word of Goose

Was Honk

A sound that replicates

The sound of the grand opening crack

Of the primordial egg



In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.

A honk sound

That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists

On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.



Those ignorants, whose minds,

Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101

And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose

And more over hypocriteness to the goose



Here's through the eva

The bial unique beats of

Electro-chemical fusion of

Techno-funk final scratching

That makes our tail feathers

Shake bren2k

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm

Posts: 13008

Location: Ossett

Cronus wrote: I'm not offering one, it's the attitude that helped the abuse persist and ignored the victims that irks.



Though if I had to, it would simply be for a race/religion-blind response to reports of child abuse. Hopefully we're already there.



I would hope that this is an issue on which the right and the left could agree; where we tend not to agree however, is the language and rhetoric that tends to come from the right when this kind of filthy crime comes to light - it very quickly becomes an excuse for the kind of casual, dog whistle racism that fuels hate crime, and makes minority communities feel even more disenfranchised and alienated and by extension, less likely to engage with the police or social services. Practically a party political broadcast for the BNP.



FWIW - I'm a lefty snowflake - but I can agree without fear that a disproportionate amount of Pakistani men have been involved in this kind of case; when you look at the detail however, the evidence suggests that their motive is criminal and has nothing to do with religion; they are pimping these girls out to other criminals. There is also evidence to suggest that many of them had a belief that they would not be prosecuted by the police, because the police would be afraid of accusations of racism - which turned out to be true, and is damning. Thankfully, we seem to be past that now. I would hope that this is an issue on which the right and the left could agree; where we tend not to agree however, is the language and rhetoric that tends to come from the right when this kind of filthy crime comes to light - it very quickly becomes an excuse for the kind of casual, dog whistle racism that fuels hate crime, and makes minority communities feel even more disenfranchised and alienated and by extension, less likely to engage with the police or social services. Practically a party political broadcast for the BNP.FWIW - I'm a lefty snowflake - but I can agree without fear that a disproportionate amount of Pakistani men have been involved in this kind of case; when you look at the detail however, the evidence suggests that their motive is criminal and has nothing to do with religion; they are pimping these girls out to other criminals. There is also evidence to suggest that many of them had a belief that they would not be prosecuted by the police, because the police would be afraid of accusations of racism - which turned out to be true, and is damning. Thankfully, we seem to be past that now. TrinityIHC

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm

Posts: 4663

Location: Outside your remit

Sandro II Terrorista wrote: Are they?



I've read a lot of your posts and I pretty much agree with all of them, I obviously don't know what you do for a job, but from my experience (and I won't / can't go further than that) I would say we're a long, long way away from that.



As to the further debate, I struggle to see how more integration between the people and cultures of our country would be a bad thing when what we appear to be saying is that the problems leading to horrendous abuse have been caused by a lack of understanding and mistrust of each others cultures and religions.



People are people. We need to find a way to share common ground. The people that are in this country are in this country. Isn't in all our common good to learn about and respect each other?



It's basically been rolled into safeguarding legislation, which requires all statutory, 3rd sector and voluntary organisations which work with vulnerable individuals to complete training every year and update policies as they are directed by local authorities safeguarding teams.



So any police officer, front line NHS staff, social worker and even such as people who run night shelters n soup kitchens etc are required to undertake safeguarding training.



Most areas I have worked across it's been a single point of access where all safeguarding reports go to and then are distributed to the correct service such as police or social services etc. They also set up specific task groups to deal with issues coming out of serious case reviews and reports etc It's basically been rolled into safeguarding legislation, which requires all statutory, 3rd sector and voluntary organisations which work with vulnerable individuals to complete training every year and update policies as they are directed by local authorities safeguarding teams.So any police officer, front line NHS staff, social worker and even such as people who run night shelters n soup kitchens etc are required to undertake safeguarding training.Most areas I have worked across it's been a single point of access where all safeguarding reports go to and then are distributed to the correct service such as police or social services etc. They also set up specific task groups to deal with issues coming out of serious case reviews and reports etc There's Only One F in Wakefield bren2k

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm

Posts: 13008

Location: Ossett

TrinityIHC wrote: It's basically been rolled into safeguarding legislation, which requires all statutory, 3rd sector and voluntary organisations which work with vulnerable individuals to complete training every year and update policies as they are directed by local authorities safeguarding teams.



So any police officer, front line NHS staff, social worker and even such as people who run night shelters n soup kitchens etc are required to undertake safeguarding training.



Most areas I have worked across it's been a single point of access where all safeguarding reports go to and then are distributed to the correct service such as police or social services etc. They also set up specific task groups to deal with issues coming out of serious case reviews and reports etc



Add to that, anyone who works with children in any capacity, and all social care staff, no matter how junior; the SG system is actually quite robust, but it depends on action being taken when reports are made, without fear or favour - which clearly hasn't happened in the past. Add to that, anyone who works with children in any capacity, and all social care staff, no matter how junior; the SG system is actually quite robust, but it depends on action being taken when reports are made, without fear or favour - which clearly hasn't happened in the past. Durham Giant

100% League Network



Joined: Mon May 07, 2007 8:25 pm

Posts: 11307

Location: Durham

Cronus wrote: I'm not offering one, it's the attitude that helped the abuse persist and ignored the victims that irks.



Though if I had to, it would simply be for a race/religion-blind response to reports of child abuse. Hopefully we're already there.



Anyone who works in this field recognises that there were times when a failure to acknowledge some of the racial elements was not addressed.



Unfortunately it is the bit that everyone concentrates on.



However what it tends to be forgottten was the very anti working class attitude towards the victims.



They were just working class slags , "what do you expect from council house chavs etc".



There was also a a very negative attitude based on sexism. None of which seems to be developed by those who highlight the organised abuse of young girls in the inner cities.





It is like meat eaters and the hunting fraternity who campaign against halal meat. You need to look at the motivation behind the headlines and the agenda that is being pushed. Anyone who works in this field recognises that there were times when a failure to acknowledge some of the racial elements was not addressed.Unfortunately it is the bit that everyone concentrates on.However what it tends to be forgottten was the very anti working class attitude towards the victims.They were just working class slags , "what do you expect from council house chavs etc".There was also a a very negative attitude based on sexism. None of which seems to be developed by those who highlight the organised abuse of young girls in the inner cities.It is like meat eaters and the hunting fraternity who campaign against halal meat. You need to look at the motivation behind the headlines and the agenda that is being pushed. Huddersfield Giants 2013 over achievers



Huddersfield Giants 2014 under achievers ?????????? Cronus

100% League Network



Joined: Sun Jan 30, 2005 5:25 pm

Posts: 6504

Location: comfortably numb





Mixed talk of gunfire, stabbings and a van mowing people down around Borough Market, London Bridge and possibly Vauxhall. One chap says he saw armed police firing at someone - fingers crossed there are no civilian fatalities and the only gunfire is armed police giving some bstard his ticket to the 72 virgins.



Time will tell. Reports of more attacks in London.Mixed talk of gunfire, stabbings and a van mowing people down around Borough Market, London Bridge and possibly Vauxhall. One chap says he saw armed police firing at someone - fingers crossed there are no civilian fatalities and the only gunfire is armed police giving some bstard his ticket to the 72 virgins.Time will tell. Cronus

100% League Network



Joined: Sun Jan 30, 2005 5:25 pm

Posts: 6504

Location: comfortably numb

Durham Giant wrote: Anyone who works in this field recognises that there were times when a failure to acknowledge some of the racial elements was not addressed.



Unfortunately it is the bit that everyone concentrates on.



However what it tends to be forgottten was the very anti working class attitude towards the victims.



They were just working class slags , "what do you expect from council house chavs etc".

Yes, all of which I've already mentioned if you care to read back.



BTW, don't take the BBC drama as gospel. As good as it was, they skirted around the elephant in the room. Yes, the 'white trash' aspect was a factor but don't underestimate the part fear of being labelled racist or anti-Islam played in the failure to take action earlier.



And the reasons people focus on the race aspect is that this is a very specific and widespread issue of (gangs of) Pakistani men preying on underage white girls, and because it was allowed to go unprosecuted for so long in part due to race.Fact is, the race of the victims is a key motivating and indeed titillating factor to the perpetrators. Anyone simply placing it alongside other cases of child abuse is missing or denying the point, which is that there exists a specific cultural problem that shouldn't simply be lumped in with other areas of child abuse.



Good lord, when even a hugely left-wing Muslim commentator at Yes, all of which I've already mentioned if you care to read back.BTW, don't take the BBC drama as gospel. As good as it was, they skirted around the elephant in the room. Yes, the 'white trash' aspect was a factor but don't underestimate the part fear of being labelled racist or anti-Islam played in the failure to take action earlier.And the reasons people focus on the race aspect is that this is a very specific and widespread issue of (gangs of) Pakistani men preying on underage white girls, and because it was allowed to go unprosecuted for so long in part due to race.Fact is, the race of the victims is a key motivating and indeed titillating factor to the perpetrators. Anyone simply placing it alongside other cases of child abuse is missing or denying the point, which is that there exists a specific cultural problem that shouldn't simply be lumped in with other areas of child abuse.Good lord, when even a hugely left-wing Muslim commentator at The Indy is acknowledging the problem, you know there must be a problem. Well worth a read. PreviousNext Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Cronus and 43 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 1 ... 8 111 posts • Page 11 of 12 Return to The Sin Bin Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) YOUR TEAM 4,578,920 711 76,014 4,491 (28-03-2016) SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sun : 05:00 NRL MANLY v CANBERRA TV Sun : 07:00 NRL CANTERBURY v PENRITH TV Sun : 14:00 CH1 HEMEL v CELTIC Sun : 14:00 CH1 OXFORD v WHITEHAVEN Sun : 15:00 CH1 WORKINGTON v DONCASTER Sun : 15:00 CH1 GLOUC v NEWCASTLE Sun : 15:00 CH DEWSBURY v BRADFORD Sun : 15:00 CH SHEFFIELD v ROCHDALE Sun : 15:00 CH LONDON v HALIFAX Sun : 15:00 CH SWINTON v OLDHAM Sun : 15:00 CH FEATHERSTONE v HULL KR Sun : 15:00 SL HUDDERSFIELD v WARRINGTON > Sun : 15:00 SL SALFORD v WAKEFIELD < Sun : 15:00 CH BATLEY v TOULOUSE Sun : 15:00 SL WIDNES v CATALANS Sun : 15:30 SL CASTLEFORD v ST. HELENS ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM



























