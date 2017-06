I agree with biff re. Ferres playing too long. I fear we will suffer at some point in few weeks ahead due to work done by cuthbo, ferres, parcell and a few others in this past weekend.

Ferres may be big, strong etc but he ain't mobile at the moment.



The weekend showed our squad limitations. Cas brought in foster and larroyer to help share the burden. We drafted in Walters and ormondroyd at last minute to the 18, having a shorter turnaround after playing Saturday for Fev.



This year looks like second in a row where no 19 year old is offered a contract from the academy and the likes of smith, Jordan Roberts are not SL ready.