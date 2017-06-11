WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Will the club go forward??

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Will the club go forward??

 
Post a reply

Re: Will the club go forward??

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:37 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 1028
Location: Waiting
Please can we have a new thread for your question and answer session. Thanks.

Re: Will the club go forward??

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:11 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2524
Location: No longer Bradford
Bulliac wrote:
When they first took over, someone posted a sort of plea to them, (sorry, I forget who) telling them exactly what they had to overcome to win our trust. It was probably the best post I've ever read on here, but sadly, the new owners either didn't see it or decided to completely ignore it. They certainly have done very little to try and win hearts and minds, and for many just a little would possibly be sufficient.


I think the plea you're thinking of was in WobblyHeadedBull's blog on Tumblr.

(Links would have been posted here)
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, Bets'y Bulls, Bing [Bot], bobsmyuncle, Bramley Dog, Bullnorthern, dddooommm, debaser, dixie, djhudds, dr_noangel, feebleweasel, Fevxr2i, Fr13daY, HalifaxCougar, Iggy79, Jabebby, Mobull, MR FRISK, Nothus, phillgee, RickyF1, roger daly, rugbyreddog, Spannerz, The Phantom Horseman, Uptonfax and 243 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,584,0052,57576,0274,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
18
- 40SYDNEY
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
24
- 25WORKINGTON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
24
- 32HULL KR  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
0
- 54HALIFAX  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
12
- 26BATLEY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
52
- 8DEWSBURY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
20
- 52YORK  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
62
- 6GLOUC  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
36
- 12KEIGHLEY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
28
- 24HEMEL  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
24
- 24BARROW  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
12
- 36FEATHERSTONE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
36
- 16WARRINGTON
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM