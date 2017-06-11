|
Fr13daY wrote:
The other week I found and sent an email to Mr Chalmers and Mr Lowe. I didn't mince my words and asked the questions that I thought pertinent and some which came up through this forum. Astonishing Andrew Chalmers got back to me and offered me a meeting before the Fev game today which I went to. I asked FA to come along too, which he did and Chalmers answered our questions honestly and fully for an hour. When I get home after this game, and sober up, we'll type up the minutes run it by Mr Chalmers (who said we could put it up here as long as it's accurate) and let you all know what was said. However, although there is no magic bullet, what he told us in answer to our concerns was very promising.
I look forward to reading them when you can put them up.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:02 pm
Also positive that they was happy to have a meeting with you.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:31 pm
Fr13daY
Strong-running second rower
RickyF1 wrote:
I look forward to reading them when you can put them up.
I'll do it as soon as I can. I think it's common courtesy to let Mr Chalmers read what we have written before posting it. I'll post up the email I wrote to him so you can see the questions asked, and answered, after the game when I get home.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:36 pm
Fr13daY wrote:
I'll do it as soon as I can. I think it's common courtesy to let Mr Chalmers read what we have written before posting it. I'll post up the email I wrote to him so you can see the questions asked, and answered, after the game when I get home.
Good work
Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:41 pm
Fr13daY wrote:
I'll do it as soon as I can. I think it's common courtesy to let Mr Chalmers read what we have written before posting it. I'll post up the email I wrote to him so you can see the questions asked, and answered, after the game when I get home.
Thank you very much for taking your time to do this. I agree with Chalmers reading it first and then there can be no one who says it's not accurate.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 2:00 pm
I think we'll all be interested in an accurate summary of how Cha-Lo sees things and what they intend to do about it.
I just hope its not another ".....if the fans do more.....if the fans support us......if the fans......".
I appreciate you saying there is no magic bullet; the "promising" answers need to have some solid foundations if he wants to win fans back.
I'm assuming there is nothing in his answers that would have persuaded more fans to turn up for the Fev game.
Another thank you to Fr13day & FA
Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:11 pm
Look forward to hearing this, though why he hasn't done this with a larger audience is odd.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:03 pm
Interesting, I will look forward to reading that.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:37 pm
Came away from the meeting in a far more positive outlook than went in. Great job by Agent Fr13daY in making the meeting happen.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:31 pm
A few year ago after we had been bummed by Crusaders, when Matt Orford was still here, I emailed Peter Hood and asked him a few questions. He had the courtesy of emailing me back and asked me if I wanted to go in and have a chat about what was going on, I went in twice to see him. At the time we were looking for a new coach, he told me Brian Mac had applied for the job but Hood thought it was too soon for him to coach the Bulls, obviously before he went to Leeds. Mick Potter ended up getting the job, if only we hadn't of been docked 6 points that season we would of been top 8 and the last few years may of been so different
Hood also told me, regarding the ground situation, this was before he sold the lease, that he expected Odsal to be done up and Ken Morrison to provide the final 10 million to finish it off.
Looking back at all that now it probably sounds like we were having a good drink and dreaming of what might be
I hope the things said in the meeting today were a bit more believable guys, good that he's made the time to see you both and have a chat
