A few year ago after we had been bummed by Crusaders, when Matt Orford was still here, I emailed Peter Hood and asked him a few questions. He had the courtesy of emailing me back and asked me if I wanted to go in and have a chat about what was going on, I went in twice to see him. At the time we were looking for a new coach, he told me Brian Mac had applied for the job but Hood thought it was too soon for him to coach the Bulls, obviously before he went to Leeds. Mick Potter ended up getting the job, if only we hadn't of been docked 6 points that season we would of been top 8 and the last few years may of been so different



Hood also told me, regarding the ground situation, this was before he sold the lease, that he expected Odsal to be done up and Ken Morrison to provide the final 10 million to finish it off.



Looking back at all that now it probably sounds like we were having a good drink and dreaming of what might be



I hope the things said in the meeting today were a bit more believable guys, good that he's made the time to see you both and have a chat