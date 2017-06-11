WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Will the club go forward??

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:01 pm
RickyF1
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 1027
Location: Waiting
Fr13daY wrote:
The other week I found and sent an email to Mr Chalmers and Mr Lowe. I didn't mince my words and asked the questions that I thought pertinent and some which came up through this forum. Astonishing Andrew Chalmers got back to me and offered me a meeting before the Fev game today which I went to. I asked FA to come along too, which he did and Chalmers answered our questions honestly and fully for an hour. When I get home after this game, and sober up, we'll type up the minutes run it by Mr Chalmers (who said we could put it up here as long as it's accurate) and let you all know what was said. However, although there is no magic bullet, what he told us in answer to our concerns was very promising.

I look forward to reading them when you can put them up.

Re: Will the club go forward??

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:02 pm
RickyF1
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 1027
Location: Waiting
Also positive that they was happy to have a meeting with you.

Re: Will the club go forward??

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:31 pm
Fr13daY
Joined: Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm
Posts: 375
Location: A floating palace of ignorance
RickyF1 wrote:
I look forward to reading them when you can put them up.

I'll do it as soon as I can. I think it's common courtesy to let Mr Chalmers read what we have written before posting it. I'll post up the email I wrote to him so you can see the questions asked, and answered, after the game when I get home.
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.

Re: Will the club go forward??

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:36 pm
Joined: Thu Nov 25, 2010 4:12 pm
Posts: 884
Fr13daY wrote:
I'll do it as soon as I can. I think it's common courtesy to let Mr Chalmers read what we have written before posting it. I'll post up the email I wrote to him so you can see the questions asked, and answered, after the game when I get home.


Good work :CLAP:

Re: Will the club go forward??

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:41 pm
RickyF1
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 1027
Location: Waiting
Fr13daY wrote:
I'll do it as soon as I can. I think it's common courtesy to let Mr Chalmers read what we have written before posting it. I'll post up the email I wrote to him so you can see the questions asked, and answered, after the game when I get home.

Thank you very much for taking your time to do this. I agree with Chalmers reading it first and then there can be no one who says it's not accurate.

Re: Will the club go forward??

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 2:00 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 440
Location: Depends whose asking
I think we'll all be interested in an accurate summary of how Cha-Lo sees things and what they intend to do about it.
I just hope its not another ".....if the fans do more.....if the fans support us......if the fans......".
I appreciate you saying there is no magic bullet; the "promising" answers need to have some solid foundations if he wants to win fans back.
I'm assuming there is nothing in his answers that would have persuaded more fans to turn up for the Fev game.
Another thank you to Fr13day & FA

Re: Will the club go forward??

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:11 pm
Bully_Boxer
Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 8077
Location: Odsal Stadium
Look forward to hearing this, though why he hasn't done this with a larger audience is odd.
