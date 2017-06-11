Fr13daY wrote:

The other week I found and sent an email to Mr Chalmers and Mr Lowe. I didn't mince my words and asked the questions that I thought pertinent and some which came up through this forum. Astonishing Andrew Chalmers got back to me and offered me a meeting before the Fev game today which I went to. I asked FA to come along too, which he did and Chalmers answered our questions honestly and fully for an hour. When I get home after this game, and sober up, we'll type up the minutes run it by Mr Chalmers (who said we could put it up here as long as it's accurate) and let you all know what was said. However, although there is no magic bullet, what he told us in answer to our concerns was very promising.