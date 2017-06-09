Bulliac

100% League Network



Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm

Posts: 9422

Location: Bradbados



woolly07 wrote: So, Chalmers said we would be back in SL and now MK has also said it. What do they know that we don't?

If there is something going on then that explains why we are not seeing any silly money being spent on panic buys. I wouldn't sign players that I didn't want after September If I knew it didn't matter in the long run. I still think a key period for us will be when we finally get the visa situation sorted. Will there be a group (more than 2) of experienced players brought in by Lowe who must be doing something.

The big problem with this theory is it means you treat the long suffering supporters badly and possibly lose some of them.

I don't think that if we do go down we will drop down to the hundreds of supporters especially if the hoped for plan does come out into the open. Supporters do tend to complain and then carry on supporting as that is what fans do. For this to happen though the owners need to give us some reason to believe things will be OK and even sorted in private with the powers at be even if they can't openly talk about it. If so, most of us will grumble but carry on.



The problem is that you can't put all fans in the same basket.



Absolutely agree that some fans will just complain and turn up again (I'm probably one of the worst offenders) but many won't and all fans have their own personal turn off and drop out point. Proof of that is clear; you need only consider the numbers turning up whilst we were winning SL Finals and the position now. If we go part time next year there will be yet another significant drop, imo.



The problem for me is that the owners don't seem to be able to give us a reason to turn up. Immediately following everything we've had to put up with in the last three years or so, saying "We're doing all we can", and "things are going to get better" don't cut it, I'm afraid. In one respect I feel a bit of sympathy for ChaLowe - it's not exactly their fault that they're just the latest in a line of, what so far have been a pretty dismal set of owners, but it is what they signed up for. Maybe they should go back to the RFL, who put them in this spot and ask for their money back. The problem is that you can't put all fans in the same basket.Absolutely agree that some fans will just complain and turn up again (I'm probably one of the worst offenders) but many won't and all fans have their own personal turn off and drop out point. Proof of that is clear; you need only consider the numbers turning up whilst we were winning SL Finals and the position now. If we go part time next year there will be yet another significant drop, imo.The problem for me is that the owners don't seem to be able to give us a reason to turn up. Immediately following everything we've had to put up with in the last three years or so, saying "We're doing all we can", and "things are going to get better" don't cut it, I'm afraid. In one respect I feel a bit of sympathy for ChaLowe - it's not exactly their fault that they're just the latest in a line of, what so far have been a pretty dismal set of owners, but it is what they signed up for. Maybe they should go back to the RFL, who put them in this spot and ask for their money back. Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.

Mark Twain



Build Bridges NOT Walls Ferocious Aardvark

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm

Posts: 27839

Location: MACS0647-JD



YIM Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm27839MACS0647-JD Bullseye wrote: Someone asked Koukash on twitter about RL and Bulls. He replied "Mate, the club will be back in SL within 3 years. You will enjoy the journey back."



"It is not too late."



The implication is that nothing between now and then is relevant as we're just filling time. Well, good luck with that. Well, tell him to ring me when that happens, then. The only way I am paying anything next year is now if we are told specifically what is going on, and if I am interested in it. I no longer want to be a part of this farrago, where it is clear that actually, the faithful and long-suffering fans don't matter a flying fsck, and we are being taken for mugs. I have stood for a lot, but I draw the line at having the pis . s taken out of me, and if Marwan Koukash already knows what will happen to our club over the next 3 years yet we have no clue, then as far as I'm concerned let them play out their little games. The implication is that nothing between now and then is relevant as we're just filling time. Well, good luck with that. Well, tell him to ring me when that happens, then. The only way I am paying anything next year is now if we are told specifically what is going on, and if I am interested in it. I no longer want to be a part of this farrago, where it is clear that actually, the faithful and long-suffering fans don't matter a flying fsck, and we are being taken for mugs. I have stood for a lot, but I draw the line at having the piss taken out of me, and if Marwan Koukash already knows what will happen to our club over the next 3 years yet we have no clue, then as far as I'm concerned let them play out their little games. Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total HamsterChops

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm

Posts: 2523

Location: No longer Bradford

Ferocious Aardvark wrote: The implication is that nothing between now and then is relevant as we're just filling time. Well, good luck with that. Well, tell him to ring me when that happens, then. The only way I am paying anything next year is now if we are told specifically what is going on, and if I am interested in it. I no longer want to be a part of this farrago, where it is clear that actually, the faithful and long-suffering fans don't matter a flying fsck, and we are being taken for mugs. I have stood for a lot, but I draw the line at having the pis . s taken out of me, and if Marwan Koukash already knows what will happen to our club over the next 3 years yet we have no clue, then as far as I'm concerned let them play out their little games.



You know when someone says something in the house of commons and you hear all those old policitians making strange noises that means they agree with what was said? I'm making those noises at my computer now. You know when someone says something in the house of commons and you hear all those old policitians making strange noises that means they agree with what was said? I'm making those noises at my computer now. Highlander Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm

Posts: 2108

Location: Bradford

Koucash discussing about potential rebrand of Salford for next season. He's still committed to making it work. The fans are still at the 2200 approx level and have been since 2012. He confirms that about 5-6k fans will make it work. He's looking at the stadium, he's looking at trying to draw in fans from Manchester, Oldham, Rochdale.

I still think this is adding 2+2 and getting yellow. Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls. Smack him Jimmy

Strong-running second rower



Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm

Posts: 419

Location: Depends whose asking

Ferocious Aardvark wrote: The implication is that nothing between now and then is relevant as we're just filling time. Well, good luck with that. Well, tell him to ring me when that happens, then. The only way I am paying anything next year is now if we are told specifically what is going on, and if I am interested in it. I no longer want to be a part of this farrago, where it is clear that actually, the faithful and long-suffering fans don't matter a flying fsck, and we are being taken for mugs. I have stood for a lot, but I draw the line at having the pis . s taken out of me, and if Marwan Koukash already knows what will happen to our club over the next 3 years yet we have no clue, then as far as I'm concerned let them play out their little games.

Totally agree.

They are playing a game, and in a few years time we will find out what it is.

In the meantime they are leading us along like the pied piper.

I may be wrong - but if (sorry i mean "when") we get relegated does that mean someone (not mentioning any names) can buy our club for peanuts AND without any RFL criteria (-12 etc) and without any admin links (e.g. court cases) so thats their plan?

Then throw money at it and watch the fans stream back Totally agree.They are playing a game, and in a few years time we will find out what it is.In the meantime they are leading us along like the pied piper.I may be wrong - but if (sorry i mean "when") we get relegated does that mean someone (not mentioning any names) can buy our club for peanuts AND without any RFL criteria (-12 etc) and without any admin links (e.g. court cases) so thats their plan?Then throw money at it and watch the fans stream back woolly07 Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm

Posts: 777

Unfortunately for us simple fans it may just come down to business is business and the customers come last in their plans apart from them gambling on what S. H. Jimmy says - we will all come streaming back.

To me that is a massive gamble but I expect many businessmen have had that philosophy and it has probably worked. It relies on supporters having shorter memories and a forgiving nature.

My warning to them is that my experience of working and living away from Yorkshire for many years is that it is easy for people to get out of the habit of going to games as you find other things.

It will be hard to get them back when they are in the new habit of doing other things.

They need to keep us all turning up till the hoped new future starts but that needs them to keep us interested and they are failing at that right now. Smack him Jimmy

Strong-running second rower



Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm

Posts: 419

Location: Depends whose asking

woolly07 wrote: Unfortunately for us simple fans it may just come down to business is business and the customers come last in their plans apart from them gambling on what S. H. Jimmy says - we will all come streaming back.

To me that is a massive gamble but I expect many businessmen have had that philosophy and it has probably worked. It relies on supporters having shorter memories and a forgiving nature.

My warning to them is that my experience of working and living away from Yorkshire for many years is that it is easy for people to get out of the habit of going to games as you find other things.

It will be hard to get them back when they are in the new habit of doing other things.

They need to keep us all turning up till the hoped new future starts but that needs them to keep us interested and they are failing at that right now.

That all makes sense woolly.

They are trying to keep us interested;

Toovey, Phoenix, possible aussie signings, honouring previous season tickets, bringing loan players in, having ex-players preach to us, re-signing favourites (Chissy), injury updates, "announcement" carrots every so often

But its all just a smoke screen to (supposedly) keep us fans onside.

And tbh if you look at it from a business point of view, next year fat nige gets a cheap Champ1 club with an established brand (cos he, I mean the RFL, bought that back) he gets money (from Koukash or other) to build a team, has Cha-Lo as advisers, Toovey as coach, that team could do well so fans will pay to see it.

And everyone forgets about the $hit that fans have had to deal with this season - oh apart from us that is That all makes sense woolly.They are trying to keep us interested;Toovey, Phoenix, possible aussie signings, honouring previous season tickets, bringing loan players in, having ex-players preach to us, re-signing favourites (Chissy), injury updates, "announcement" carrots every so oftenBut its all just a smoke screen to (supposedly) keep us fans onside.And tbh if you look at it from a business point of view, next year fat nige gets a cheap Champ1 club with an established brand (cos he, I mean the RFL, bought that back) he gets money (from Koukash or other) to build a team, has Cha-Lo as advisers, Toovey as coach, that team could do well so fans will pay to see it.And everyone forgets about the $hit that fans have had to deal with this season - oh apart from us that is Anita Madigan Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jul 22, 2016 4:01 pm

Posts: 55

Just watched the interview with MK. I can't see how a rebranding in or around Salford would work regarding increasing the fan base. The move to odsal rumour may have some legs. Last edited by Anita Madigan on Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:32 pm, edited 1 time in total. Bulliac

100% League Network



Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm

Posts: 9422

Location: Bradbados

woolly07 wrote: Unfortunately for us simple fans it may just come down to business is business and the customers come last in their plans apart from them gambling on what S. H. Jimmy says - we will all come streaming back.

To me that is a massive gamble but I expect many businessmen have had that philosophy and it has probably worked. It relies on supporters having shorter memories and a forgiving nature.

My warning to them is that my experience of working and living away from Yorkshire for many years is that it is easy for people to get out of the habit of going to games as you find other things.

It will be hard to get them back when they are in the new habit of doing other things.

They need to keep us all turning up till the hoped new future starts but that needs them to keep us interested and they are failing at that right now.



I definitely think it's true that supporters tend to have a, "forgiving nature", but it isn't everlasting of course and, if provoked badly enough and for long enough, every fan fan is likely to decide that enough is more than enough. It is unfortunate for our current owners, because, in truth, they had no part in the bulk of it, as provocation started quite awhile back and the clock has been ticking for three, four or five years or more.



When they first took over, someone posted a sort of plea to them, (sorry, I forget who) telling them exactly what they had to overcome to win our trust. It was probably the best post I've ever read on here, but sadly, the new owners either didn't see it or decided to completely ignore it. They certainly have done very little to try and win hearts and minds, and for many just a little would possibly be sufficient. I definitely think it's true that supporters tend to have a, "forgiving nature", but it isn't everlasting of course and, if provoked badly enough and for long enough, every fan fan is likely to decide that enough is more than enough. It is unfortunate for our current owners, because, in truth, they had no part in the bulk of it, as provocation started quite awhile back and the clock has been ticking for three, four or five years or more.When they first took over, someone posted a sort of plea to them, (sorry, I forget who) telling them exactly what they had to overcome to win our trust. It was probably the best post I've ever read on here, but sadly, the new owners either didn't see it or decided to completely ignore it. They certainly have done very little to try and win hearts and minds, and for many just a little would possibly be sufficient. Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.

Mark Twain



Build Bridges NOT Walls Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bulls4Champs, Bullsmad, debaser, dr_noangel, exiledbull, feebleweasel, Fevxr2i, Fr13daY, Frank Whitcombe, HiramC, Jabebby, Lilfatman, Nothus, Old_Northern, Rarebreed, roofaldo2, Stockwell & Smales and 182 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 1 ... 6 99 posts • Page 10 of 10 Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) YOUR TEAM 4,583,511 1,818 76,023 4,491 (28-03-2016) SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. FT Sun : 07:00 NRL WESTS 18 - 40 SYDNEY TV Sun : 14:30 CH1 CELTIC v WORKINGTON Sun : 15:00 CH OLDHAM v HULL KR Sun : 15:00 CH SHEFFIELD v HALIFAX Sun : 15:00 CH SWINTON v BATLEY Sun : 15:00 CH LONDON v DEWSBURY Sun : 15:00 CH1 HUNSLET v YORK Sun : 15:00 CH1 WHITEHAVEN v GLOUC Sun : 15:00 CH1 NEWCASTLE v KEIGHLEY Sun : 15:00 CH1 COVENTY v HEMEL Sun : 15:00 CH1 DONCASTER v BARROW Sun : 15:00 CH BRADFORD v FEATHERSTONE Sun : 15:30 SL CASTLEFORD v WARRINGTON ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM



























