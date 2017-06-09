WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Will the club go forward??

Re: Will the club go forward??

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 11:27 am
Bulliac User avatar
woolly07 wrote:
So, Chalmers said we would be back in SL and now MK has also said it. What do they know that we don't?
If there is something going on then that explains why we are not seeing any silly money being spent on panic buys. I wouldn't sign players that I didn't want after September If I knew it didn't matter in the long run. I still think a key period for us will be when we finally get the visa situation sorted. Will there be a group (more than 2) of experienced players brought in by Lowe who must be doing something.
The big problem with this theory is it means you treat the long suffering supporters badly and possibly lose some of them.
I don't think that if we do go down we will drop down to the hundreds of supporters especially if the hoped for plan does come out into the open. Supporters do tend to complain and then carry on supporting as that is what fans do. For this to happen though the owners need to give us some reason to believe things will be OK and even sorted in private with the powers at be even if they can't openly talk about it. If so, most of us will grumble but carry on.


The problem is that you can't put all fans in the same basket.

Absolutely agree that some fans will just complain and turn up again (I'm probably one of the worst offenders) but many won't and all fans have their own personal turn off and drop out point. Proof of that is clear; you need only consider the numbers turning up whilst we were winning SL Finals and the position now. If we go part time next year there will be yet another significant drop, imo.

The problem for me is that the owners don't seem to be able to give us a reason to turn up. Immediately following everything we've had to put up with in the last three years or so, saying "We're doing all we can", and "things are going to get better" don't cut it, I'm afraid. In one respect I feel a bit of sympathy for ChaLowe - it's not exactly their fault that they're just the latest in a line of, what so far have been a pretty dismal set of owners, but it is what they signed up for. Maybe they should go back to the RFL, who put them in this spot and ask for their money back.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Will the club go forward??

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 11:52 am
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Bullseye wrote:
Someone asked Koukash on twitter about RL and Bulls. He replied "Mate, the club will be back in SL within 3 years. You will enjoy the journey back."

"It is not too late."


The implication is that nothing between now and then is relevant as we're just filling time. Well, good luck with that. Well, tell him to ring me when that happens, then. The only way I am paying anything next year is now if we are told specifically what is going on, and if I am interested in it. I no longer want to be a part of this farrago, where it is clear that actually, the faithful and long-suffering fans don't matter a flying fsck, and we are being taken for mugs. I have stood for a lot, but I draw the line at having the pis.s taken out of me, and if Marwan Koukash already knows what will happen to our club over the next 3 years yet we have no clue, then as far as I'm concerned let them play out their little games.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Will the club go forward??

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 11:56 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
The implication is that nothing between now and then is relevant as we're just filling time. Well, good luck with that. Well, tell him to ring me when that happens, then. The only way I am paying anything next year is now if we are told specifically what is going on, and if I am interested in it. I no longer want to be a part of this farrago, where it is clear that actually, the faithful and long-suffering fans don't matter a flying fsck, and we are being taken for mugs. I have stood for a lot, but I draw the line at having the pis.s taken out of me, and if Marwan Koukash already knows what will happen to our club over the next 3 years yet we have no clue, then as far as I'm concerned let them play out their little games.


You know when someone says something in the house of commons and you hear all those old policitians making strange noises that means they agree with what was said? I'm making those noises at my computer now.

Re: Will the club go forward??

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 6:53 pm
Koucash discussing about potential rebrand of Salford for next season. He's still committed to making it work. The fans are still at the 2200 approx level and have been since 2012. He confirms that about 5-6k fans will make it work. He's looking at the stadium, he's looking at trying to draw in fans from Manchester, Oldham, Rochdale.
I still think this is adding 2+2 and getting yellow.
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.

Re: Will the club go forward??

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 6:38 am
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
The implication is that nothing between now and then is relevant as we're just filling time. Well, good luck with that. Well, tell him to ring me when that happens, then. The only way I am paying anything next year is now if we are told specifically what is going on, and if I am interested in it. I no longer want to be a part of this farrago, where it is clear that actually, the faithful and long-suffering fans don't matter a flying fsck, and we are being taken for mugs. I have stood for a lot, but I draw the line at having the pis.s taken out of me, and if Marwan Koukash already knows what will happen to our club over the next 3 years yet we have no clue, then as far as I'm concerned let them play out their little games.

Totally agree.
They are playing a game, and in a few years time we will find out what it is.
In the meantime they are leading us along like the pied piper.
I may be wrong - but if (sorry i mean "when") we get relegated does that mean someone (not mentioning any names) can buy our club for peanuts AND without any RFL criteria (-12 etc) and without any admin links (e.g. court cases) so thats their plan?
Then throw money at it and watch the fans stream back

Re: Will the club go forward??

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 4:14 pm
Unfortunately for us simple fans it may just come down to business is business and the customers come last in their plans apart from them gambling on what S. H. Jimmy says - we will all come streaming back.
To me that is a massive gamble but I expect many businessmen have had that philosophy and it has probably worked. It relies on supporters having shorter memories and a forgiving nature.
My warning to them is that my experience of working and living away from Yorkshire for many years is that it is easy for people to get out of the habit of going to games as you find other things.
It will be hard to get them back when they are in the new habit of doing other things.
They need to keep us all turning up till the hoped new future starts but that needs them to keep us interested and they are failing at that right now.

Re: Will the club go forward??

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 4:37 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
woolly07 wrote:
Unfortunately for us simple fans it may just come down to business is business and the customers come last in their plans apart from them gambling on what S. H. Jimmy says - we will all come streaming back.
To me that is a massive gamble but I expect many businessmen have had that philosophy and it has probably worked. It relies on supporters having shorter memories and a forgiving nature.
My warning to them is that my experience of working and living away from Yorkshire for many years is that it is easy for people to get out of the habit of going to games as you find other things.
It will be hard to get them back when they are in the new habit of doing other things.
They need to keep us all turning up till the hoped new future starts but that needs them to keep us interested and they are failing at that right now.

That all makes sense woolly.
They are trying to keep us interested;
Toovey, Phoenix, possible aussie signings, honouring previous season tickets, bringing loan players in, having ex-players preach to us, re-signing favourites (Chissy), injury updates, "announcement" carrots every so often
But its all just a smoke screen to (supposedly) keep us fans onside.
And tbh if you look at it from a business point of view, next year fat nige gets a cheap Champ1 club with an established brand (cos he, I mean the RFL, bought that back) he gets money (from Koukash or other) to build a team, has Cha-Lo as advisers, Toovey as coach, that team could do well so fans will pay to see it.
And everyone forgets about the $hit that fans have had to deal with this season - oh apart from us that is

Re: Will the club go forward??

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:30 pm
Just watched the interview with MK. I can't see how a rebranding in or around Salford would work regarding increasing the fan base. The move to odsal rumour may have some legs.
Last edited by Anita Madigan on Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:32 pm, edited 1 time in total.
