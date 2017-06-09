woolly07 wrote: So, Chalmers said we would be back in SL and now MK has also said it. What do they know that we don't?

If there is something going on then that explains why we are not seeing any silly money being spent on panic buys. I wouldn't sign players that I didn't want after September If I knew it didn't matter in the long run. I still think a key period for us will be when we finally get the visa situation sorted. Will there be a group (more than 2) of experienced players brought in by Lowe who must be doing something.

The big problem with this theory is it means you treat the long suffering supporters badly and possibly lose some of them.

I don't think that if we do go down we will drop down to the hundreds of supporters especially if the hoped for plan does come out into the open. Supporters do tend to complain and then carry on supporting as that is what fans do. For this to happen though the owners need to give us some reason to believe things will be OK and even sorted in private with the powers at be even if they can't openly talk about it. If so, most of us will grumble but carry on.

The problem is that you can't put all fans in the same basket.Absolutely agree that some fans will just complain and turn up again (I'm probably one of the worst offenders) but many won't and all fans have their own personal turn off and drop out point. Proof of that is clear; you need only consider the numbers turning up whilst we were winning SL Finals and the position now. If we go part time next year there will be yet another significant drop, imo.The problem for me is that the owners don't seem to be able to give us a reason to turn up. Immediately following everything we've had to put up with in the last three years or so, saying "We're doing all we can", and "things are going to get better" don't cut it, I'm afraid. In one respect I feel a bit of sympathy for ChaLowe - it's not exactly their fault that they're just the latest in a line of, what so far have been a pretty dismal set of owners, but it is what they signed up for. Maybe they should go back to the RFL, who put them in this spot and ask for their money back.