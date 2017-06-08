So, Chalmers said we would be back in SL and now MK has also said it. What do they know that we don't?

If there is something going on then that explains why we are not seeing any silly money being spent on panic buys. I wouldn't sign players that I didn't want after September If I knew it didn't matter in the long run. I still think a key period for us will be when we finally get the visa situation sorted. Will there be a group (more than 2) of experienced players brought in by Lowe who must be doing something.

The big problem with this theory is it means you treat the long suffering supporters badly and possibly lose some of them.

I don't think that if we do go down we will drop down to the hundreds of supporters especially if the hoped for plan does come out into the open. Supporters do tend to complain and then carry on supporting as that is what fans do. For this to happen though the owners need to give us some reason to believe things will be OK and even sorted in private with the powers at be even if they can't openly talk about it. If so, most of us will grumble but carry on.