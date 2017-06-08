WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Will the club go forward??

Thu Jun 08, 2017 8:21 am
thepimp007
Frank Whitcombe wrote:
Nobody is still buying the "we're doing all we can" nonsense are they?

Thought that had gone the same way as strong and stable leadership!


Definitely not buying into that whatsoever just pointing out there are players available

Re: Will the club go forward??

Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:10 am
Bulliac
There are players available to those with the money to pay for them.

What do you do when you have no money? Don't suppose anyone has set up a 'Player Bank'.

Just a thought...
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Will the club go forward??

Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:24 am
paulwalker71
Bulliac wrote:
There are players available to those with the money to pay for them.


Exactly. It's easy to say 'We're doing all we can' when financial restrictions mean that 'we' can't actually do anything at all. Strictly speaking Chalmers isn't being untruthful - he IS doing all he can, but he can't do anything that's going to make any difference!

Re: Will the club go forward??

Thu Jun 08, 2017 2:01 pm
thepimp007
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10211383063645126&set=pcb.1574961795870236&type=3&theater

Image

Hope this has worked anyone else seen this? click to the next picture on too

Re: Will the club go forward??

Thu Jun 08, 2017 2:20 pm
Bullseye
Yeah I saw that. Brings us back to the conspiracy theories. Does Marwan know something we don't?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Will the club go forward??

Thu Jun 08, 2017 2:54 pm
Bull Mania
Not loading up. What's it a picture of.

Re: Will the club go forward??

Thu Jun 08, 2017 3:03 pm
Bullseye
Someone asked Koukash on twitter about RL and Bulls. He replied "Mate, the club will be back in SL within 3 years. You will enjoy the journey back."

"It is not too late."
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Will the club go forward??

Thu Jun 08, 2017 4:25 pm
bowlingboy
It's a wait and see job..either go bust or hit the old heights..

Re: Will the club go forward??

Thu Jun 08, 2017 4:33 pm
woolly07
So, Chalmers said we would be back in SL and now MK has also said it. What do they know that we don't?
If there is something going on then that explains why we are not seeing any silly money being spent on panic buys. I wouldn't sign players that I didn't want after September If I knew it didn't matter in the long run. I still think a key period for us will be when we finally get the visa situation sorted. Will there be a group (more than 2) of experienced players brought in by Lowe who must be doing something.
The big problem with this theory is it means you treat the long suffering supporters badly and possibly lose some of them.
I don't think that if we do go down we will drop down to the hundreds of supporters especially if the hoped for plan does come out into the open. Supporters do tend to complain and then carry on supporting as that is what fans do. For this to happen though the owners need to give us some reason to believe things will be OK and even sorted in private with the powers at be even if they can't openly talk about it. If so, most of us will grumble but carry on.
