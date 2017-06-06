WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Will the club go forward??

Re: Will the club go forward??

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 3:40 pm
Nothus
Somebody is keeping us afloat this season. They have to be - the numbers just don't add up otherwise.
If it's the RFL then you'd have to ask why they would do such a thing if they wanted us gone.
I can't see the benefit of them owning the leasehold to a stadium with no tenant in it, so the Odsal motive doesn't work unless I'm missing something.

Chalmers and Lowe don't have the funds to do it themselves I don't think.

So what's going on? It's baffling.

Re: Will the club go forward??

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 3:45 pm
Bullseye
We end up back at conspiracy theories.

Whatever is going on this season seems to be a write off barring some sort of miracle that exceeds all other RL related miracles I've seen in 30+ years.

So I'm sticking with the U19s for now.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Will the club go forward??

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 5:14 pm
rugbyreddog
I think it's the one armed man on the grassy knoll.

Re: Will the club go forward??

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 5:50 pm
redeverready
Nothus wrote:
Somebody is keeping us afloat this season. They have to be - the numbers just don't add up otherwise.
If it's the RFL then you'd have to ask why they would do such a thing if they wanted us gone.
I can't see the benefit of them owning the leasehold to a stadium with no tenant in it, so the Odsal motive doesn't work unless I'm missing something.

Chalmers and Lowe don't have the funds to do it themselves I don't think.

So what's going on? It's baffling.

The man from Mongo has been a good friend to Cha-low.
I can accept failure, but I can't accept not trying.


Michael Jordan

Re: Will the club go forward??

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 5:58 pm
Ferocious Aardvark
Nothus wrote:
Somebody is keeping us afloat this season. They have to be - the numbers just don't add up otherwise.
If it's the RFL then you'd have to ask why they would do such a thing if they wanted us gone.
I can't see the benefit of them owning the leasehold to a stadium with no tenant in it, so the Odsal motive doesn't work unless I'm missing something.

Chalmers and Lowe don't have the funds to do it themselves I don't think.

So what's going on? It's baffling.


This is no conspiracy theory, but a straightforward answer to your straightforward question. I don't know, and am unlikely to ever find out, but whatever else, the Bulls being in the Champ this season saved the RFL a whole shedload of grief. Fact.

Was that enough to merit helping keep us afloat? Maybe it was. What is NOT a theory but is a fact, this decision most certainly didn't do us any favours. Many peoples' worst fears about it seem to be being realised, and the likelihood of disaster was not that hard to predict. Have the RFL got form for sticking the knife in to the Bulls? Well, yes. We were on the point of folding, on the last day, OK agreed to take the club on, and at the eleventh hour the RFL suddenly moved the goalposts massively and insisted on confiscating one year's funding. Again, simple fact. And people have said OK was 'foolish' or whatever to agree to that - but another simple fact is, had he not done so, then the club would have closed down then and there. Which was essentially why he signed. The RFL would have thus signed our death warrant on that fateful evening so don;t anyone tell me they wouldn't do it, they clearly were fully ready to do it.

Add to that the farrago when OK did a deal to sell his shares to Moore & Co., but they then refused to pay. Story was that someone from the RFL had told them they didn't have to. I have no knowledge of if that's true but then again we heard recently that even this season the RFL had apparently helped themselves to was it 100K of our pittance of funding to pay the former company's "rugby debts".

And were the RFL instrumental in us ending up with owners that don't show any sign of putting in the sort of money which could have saved us?

Like I say I'm certainly no conspiracy theorist but my personal impression is that we've been getting a good kicking for a while now. And whatever else, none of this is inconsistent with what I was told.

Odsal is clearly worth a lot of money for whatever reason. I mean, if it wasn't, why would Green make persistent efforts to buy it? Why would the RFL buy the lease? Circling predators? But there would not be any predators circling or otherwise unless there was a tasty large meal in the offing so to me that just reinforces the firm belief that Odsal is a lucrative target, and all the more so when the rugby covenant shorty expires.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Will the club go forward??

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 9:14 am
Bulliac
But the rugby 'covenant' doesn't expire, FA. All that expires is the pay-back clause under the Odsal Settlement agreement - the 'covenant', if it exists at all, is just down to the council and whatever decision they come up with. The RFL are leasing a rugby ground and, as it is, presumably have to hand back a 'rugby ground', at the end of their tenancy.

I confess to knowing little of legalities, where as I'm certain you do, but I'd have thought that, unless the terms of the lease say otherwise, the freeholder would have a pretty big say in what "permanent" changes can be made to the ground?
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
