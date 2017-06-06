WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Will the club go forward??

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 3:40 pm
Nothus
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4294
Location: Bradford
Somebody is keeping us afloat this season. They have to be - the numbers just don't add up otherwise.
If it's the RFL then you'd have to ask why they would do such a thing if they wanted us gone.
I can't see the benefit of them owning the leasehold to a stadium with no tenant in it, so the Odsal motive doesn't work unless I'm missing something.

Chalmers and Lowe don't have the funds to do it themselves I don't think.

So what's going on? It's baffling.

Re: Will the club go forward??

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 3:45 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26721
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
We end up back at conspiracy theories.

Whatever is going on this season seems to be a write off barring some sort of miracle that exceeds all other RL related miracles I've seen in 30+ years.

So I'm sticking with the U19s for now.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
