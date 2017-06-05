WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Will the club go forward??

Mon Jun 05, 2017 3:18 pm
RickyF1
redeverready wrote:
Still here. The plan is still been driven by the 3 wise men.

Must admit, when i spoke to Jaz yesterday (only for a min or so) everything i asked him he seemed totally open and honest.

Mon Jun 05, 2017 3:23 pm
Duckman
The club isn't going forward, that much is obvious. On any secret plan to restructure the leagues which ultimately keeps us in whatever the 2 tier ends up getting called I just don't see it. I trust redeveready and I'm sure he's passing on what he can/what he's heard honestly and with the best intentions, but I just can't believe that even rugby league can make that kind of change to the structure so late in the season. We're getting relegated, as a club we need to work out what that means in terms of competing in league 1 to get promotion asap.

Mon Jun 05, 2017 4:07 pm
rugbyreddog
redeverready wrote:
Still here. The plan is still been driven by the 3 wise men.

no wonder we haven't heard from you in a while. 'Plan' and '3 wise men' in the same sentence takes a bit of believing. Are you Mick Gledhill in disguise

Mon Jun 05, 2017 6:21 pm
Bullseye
Just hope that if there is some sort of plan its confirmed officially before all the recruitment is out of the way or it'll be a repeat of this season.
Tue Jun 06, 2017 8:19 am
thepimp007
redeverready wrote:
Still here. The plan is still been driven by the 3 wise men.


Wasn't a pop by any means. Was just an oversight. I for one think there might be some legs, but i'm guessing its just sheer optimism

Tue Jun 06, 2017 9:59 am
Ferocious Aardvark
It is plainly obvious that it is waaaaaaaaaaaay too late to consider a complete league restructure to put in place in 2018. Quite apart from the absurd result it would produce that the teams in the present divisions would have wasted their time.

It would also be impossible to actually bring in anything like this without the consent of the member clubs. It isn't in the gift of the three wise men or anyone. I am sure that had there been such a secret plan then the full details would 100% definitely have leaked out.

I don't discount that Nige & Co. may have a plan for 2019, coinciding with the Odsal lease requirement, but sadly we won't exist by then. A year of 1000 crowds and shorn of what young talent we do have, and no Academy (surely nobody believes a bottom league Bulls could remotely afford to run one) would mean that we would be the absolute easybeats for everyone to flog should the mistake be made of sticking us in the wrong league again. No money, no players, no crowds, it simply has no chance of working whatever form it would take.

The ONLY escape from demise, in my opinion, is the entrance of a Toronto-stylee loaded bunch of ambitious moneymen, as undoubtedly anyone suitably minted can "do a Toronto". But I haven't seen many flying pigs around Odsal of late.

I have posted more than once what I was told 3 or so years ago that the RFL plan was to kill off the Bulls. I didn't believe it then, good though my source was. I don't dismiss it now. We are, at this moment, as near to a dead club walking as makes very little difference.
Tue Jun 06, 2017 10:45 am
Nothus
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:

I have posted more than once what I was told 3 or so years ago that the RFL plan was to kill off the Bulls. I didn't believe it then, good though my source was. I don't dismiss it now. We are, at this moment, as near to a dead club walking as makes very little difference.


For what purpose though? Attendances in the sport are dropping as it is, why would they want to kill off a heartland club with (potentially) 10k home support?

Both tales sound like tinfoil hat BS to me. We've just been mismanaged for circa ten years and we're about to go part time in league 1 (at best) as a result. It's as simple as that.

Tue Jun 06, 2017 12:54 pm
thepimp007
Nothus wrote:
For what purpose though? Attendances in the sport are dropping as it is, why would they want to kill off a heartland club with (potentially) 10k home support?

Both tales sound like tinfoil hat BS to me. We've just been mismanaged for circa ten years and we're about to go part time in league 1 (at best) as a result. It's as simple as that.


Odsal? The lease nearly expiring? All could start coming together. Some of the people who have been given fit and proper persons passes to own the club have all milked off it before jumping ship? Just trying to think of the reasons if true (which I have no reason to doubt because having met FA in person I dont think he would post anything like that without reason)
