It is plainly obvious that it is waaaaaaaaaaaay too late to consider a complete league restructure to put in place in 2018. Quite apart from the absurd result it would produce that the teams in the present divisions would have wasted their time.



It would also be impossible to actually bring in anything like this without the consent of the member clubs. It isn't in the gift of the three wise men or anyone. I am sure that had there been such a secret plan then the full details would 100% definitely have leaked out.



I don't discount that Nige & Co. may have a plan for 2019, coinciding with the Odsal lease requirement, but sadly we won't exist by then. A year of 1000 crowds and shorn of what young talent we do have, and no Academy (surely nobody believes a bottom league Bulls could remotely afford to run one) would mean that we would be the absolute easybeats for everyone to flog should the mistake be made of sticking us in the wrong league again. No money, no players, no crowds, it simply has no chance of working whatever form it would take.



The ONLY escape from demise, in my opinion, is the entrance of a Toronto-stylee loaded bunch of ambitious moneymen, as undoubtedly anyone suitably minted can "do a Toronto". But I haven't seen many flying pigs around Odsal of late.



I have posted more than once what I was told 3 or so years ago that the RFL plan was to kill off the Bulls. I didn't believe it then, good though my source was. I don't dismiss it now. We are, at this moment, as near to a dead club walking as makes very little difference.