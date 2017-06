Sufferingbull wrote:

Well.........this season is the first that I have never had a season ticket or attended any games. For however long I can remember I never missed a home or away game and always bought both shirts every season but after what has gone on, I realised that my money was just going to waste. Do I feel guilty about not going? After what I have been reading in reports, absolutely not.Its such a shame because I loved the club so much but does anyone know where my money would go? I stand up and applaud every fan that still goes week in week out but I just cant do it anymore.I have a very strong feeling that come the end of the season we will be in admin again and that will be the end. Why would anyone want to invest in us?Yes I might be a bad fan now for not going but I can think of much better things to spend about a grand on each season. At least I would know where it goes.If I knew where my money would go and we had some transparency within the club then I plus quite a few fans would be back. Until then, no chance.Rant over.