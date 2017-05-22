Just been looking through the fixtures and here's a thought , we could end up playing (BEATING) Leeds 6 times this season............
Blocked list galliant - When Gutterfax stands alone in a thread out comes his alt account to make it look like he's got support. Gutterfax - Yawnion patronising Troll Lebron James - yet another Yawnion patronising Troll,born watching the wrong sport he knows his beloved yawnion is 100 behind League so tries to talk Yawnion up and league down.
Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm Posts: 5871 Location: philadelphia PA
Cas are clearly the best team in the League and I would be delighted for you if you won the lot this year . I'm a Leeds fan , but support the game more these days . if it's you and Salford or even Wakey they are coming up on the rails too. Once the top eights are sorted the run in will be a humdinger
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango
FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS. JAMIE PEACOCK
