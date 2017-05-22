WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - A year to remember

A year to remember

Mon May 22, 2017 12:32 pm
Just been looking through the fixtures and here's a thought :IDEA: , we could end up playing (BEATING) Leeds 6 times this season............ :shock: :shock: :shock:
Re: A year to remember

Mon May 22, 2017 2:46 pm
Don't think they'll like that one bit.
Re: A year to remember

Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:04 pm
Cas are clearly the best team in the League and I would be delighted for you if you won the lot this year . I'm a Leeds fan , but support the game more these days . if it's you and Salford or even Wakey they are coming up on the rails too. Once the top eights are sorted the run in will be a humdinger
Re: A year to remember

Thu Jun 08, 2017 1:55 pm
I agree, Wire supporter though I am. Always had a soft spot for Cas whodo so much with a small budget. Clearly best side in the comp in 2017 and deserve to be SL champs.
