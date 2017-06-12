WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Coach has gone

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 6:40 pm
Not at all set in stone. Being in the league weekly doesn't make it true- otherwise Danny brough would have played at 5 different clubs in the last two years!
Interesting one: Brett Hodgson has a house in France- his family are living there and he travels across from his job at Widnes. Now surely he'd be interesting in joining his wife and kids- he will speak French, and has a lot more to offer than macnamara IMO.
He's in France right now....
