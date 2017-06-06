DemonUK wrote: So having read the rugby press today it seems Toronto and there own legal representatives ARE involved in sorting the visas....visiting teams are put up in hostel style accomodation which the RFL representatives refused to stay in. Players also have to pay for all meals bar breakfast for the 3 days they are out there...can't see this lasting tbh.

Putting this in the context of League 1, some of the expenses may be an issue but, if/when they are in SL, it would be similar to some of the clubs visit's to Perpignan. I know that more and more SL clubs have started travelling in and out of France in the same day but, the general point still stands.THere would be travel issues in shorter turn round fixtures and there would need to be a different plan for easter although, with Toronto likely to continue playing their games in blocks, maybe not too detrimental.On the flip side, what are Toronto doing when they come over here.I know that that was their choice but, I dont think that any of the English clubs will be covering any of their expenses.