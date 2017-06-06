WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Barrow players VISAs

Re: Barrow players VISAs

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 7:15 pm
DemonUK wrote:
So having read the rugby press today it seems Toronto and there own legal representatives ARE involved in sorting the visas....visiting teams are put up in hostel style accomodation which the RFL representatives refused to stay in. Players also have to pay for all meals bar breakfast for the 3 days they are out there...can't see this lasting tbh.


Putting this in the context of League 1, some of the expenses may be an issue but, if/when they are in SL, it would be similar to some of the clubs visit's to Perpignan. I know that more and more SL clubs have started travelling in and out of France in the same day but, the general point still stands.

THere would be travel issues in shorter turn round fixtures and there would need to be a different plan for easter although, with Toronto likely to continue playing their games in blocks, maybe not too detrimental.
On the flip side, what are Toronto doing when they come over here.
I know that that was their choice but, I dont think that any of the English clubs will be covering any of their expenses.

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 12:15 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
On the flip side, what are Toronto doing when they come over here.


Living at home?

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 12:29 pm
Seems like Coventry enjoyed their experience.

http://fredi.ca/rugby-league-attitude/
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Who is online

