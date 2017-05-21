It's not Toronto's fault that the lower leagues of RL are barely semi-pro. They've been told to start from the bottom and that's what they are doing.



Hopefully at the end of next season they will be playing in the middle 8's (or whatever it's called) against the top Championship sides and some SL sides and this issue should be resolved and if the sides with more cash available want to pay for better hotels etc that's their call.



I can't understand the lack of enthusiasm from some RL fans with regards to Toronto. If it works it looks like the best thing to ever happen to the sport and with the potential of a SL featuring a Canadian side and potentially 2 French sides it must have a big impact on viewing figures, general interest in the sport and probably most importantly much needed extra revenue streams from TV advertising.



I can see why some think it s unfair that their salary cap is higher but if that wasn't allowed they would struggle to get off the ground. The salary cap is only there though because RL teams bankrupted themselves in the 80s/90s as they didn't have the money they wanted to spend. Toronto do have and their crowds are looking fairly consistent considering how one sides all the games have been so far.