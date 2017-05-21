|
If Toronto get to superleague, Cas and Wigan are going to struggle to fulfil their away game then, unless they send their under 13s who should get their visa nps
Sun May 21, 2017 7:18 pm
Come on mouthy...... say what you really mean
Sun May 21, 2017 7:32 pm
Well, on the basis that IF certain clubs are concerned that their players may not be eligible to travel to Canada, they still have 2 seasons to make a plan
Should we exclude a club from a certain country because they have tougher rules on immigration or on visitors with criminal records not being allowed to visit ?
It's not exactly setting the bar too high
Mon May 22, 2017 5:00 pm
Leigh fan by any chance?
So having read the rugby press today it seems Toronto and there own legal representatives ARE involved in sorting the visas....visiting teams are put up in hostel style accomodation which the RFL representatives refused to stay in. Players also have to pay for all meals bar breakfast for the 3 days they are out there...can't see this lasting tbh.
Fri Jun 02, 2017 9:33 pm
The Toronto lawyers contacted Barrow several times asking if they had any visa issues and were told they had no issues, The teams are roomed at the university and Barrow tweeted how excellent the facilities were free coaching to and from the airport free flights free accommodation free breakfasts I'm sure the club would sooner have that than the cost of travelling to South Wales you never know it might have suited Barrow to leave players at home with the Ipro cup final the following week you never know. ps we were over there and at the game
Sat Jun 03, 2017 12:05 am
Are teams actually out there for three full days or are you including flight time as well in which case they'll get an in flight meal no?
Plus they are getting breakfast FOC and so possibly having to pay for 2 lunches and 2 dinners MAX.
I suppose you know how much this is costing them individually, less of course any costs they might have incurred at any other away game or just being at home, possibly even eating out somewhere on any given day.
when you have the figures come back to support your argument that this aspect will prove that 'this' is not going to last ...
Sat Jun 03, 2017 2:16 pm
I agree, this is a none issue.
A professional or semi-pro club should have the nouse to get this sorted. The financial costs to clubs are minimal, other than time off work that coukd apply to players also.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 12:23 pm
1) Only posting what I read as I stated.
2) Barrow tweeted how excellent they were.....the players didn't.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:13 pm
Toronto don't seem to have got this quite right. Hopefully they are learning. The Oxford players were moved from one location to another after some apparently reported being unable to fit into the beds, shower etc. There were also issues with food I believe but I'm told that a Wolfpack official ordered in food and picked up the bill. The players were also unhappy with the location of the first place I believe. To be fair it seems Wolfpack recognised the issues and showed a willingness to learn. Mistakes have been made but it's hardly the first time a new club hasn't got everything right. They deserve the chance to sort it out.
I doubt Oxford paid for Whitehaven's meals Saturday night (they stayed over pre-match), Sunday morning or lunch so I don't particularly see an issue with Toronto not picking up all meal tabs. They certain aren't responsible for Canadian immigration rules. It's equally possible that a Toulouse / Catalans or Wolfpack player could hit problems with our immigration laws.
Tue Jun 06, 2017 11:18 am
It's not Toronto's fault that the lower leagues of RL are barely semi-pro. They've been told to start from the bottom and that's what they are doing.
Hopefully at the end of next season they will be playing in the middle 8's (or whatever it's called) against the top Championship sides and some SL sides and this issue should be resolved and if the sides with more cash available want to pay for better hotels etc that's their call.
I can't understand the lack of enthusiasm from some RL fans with regards to Toronto. If it works it looks like the best thing to ever happen to the sport and with the potential of a SL featuring a Canadian side and potentially 2 French sides it must have a big impact on viewing figures, general interest in the sport and probably most importantly much needed extra revenue streams from TV advertising.
I can see why some think it s unfair that their salary cap is higher but if that wasn't allowed they would struggle to get off the ground. The salary cap is only there though because RL teams bankrupted themselves in the 80s/90s as they didn't have the money they wanted to spend. Toronto do have and their crowds are looking fairly consistent considering how one sides all the games have been so far.
