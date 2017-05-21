Toronto don't seem to have got this quite right. Hopefully they are learning. The Oxford players were moved from one location to another after some apparently reported being unable to fit into the beds, shower etc. There were also issues with food I believe but I'm told that a Wolfpack official ordered in food and picked up the bill. The players were also unhappy with the location of the first place I believe. To be fair it seems Wolfpack recognised the issues and showed a willingness to learn. Mistakes have been made but it's hardly the first time a new club hasn't got everything right. They deserve the chance to sort it out.



I doubt Oxford paid for Whitehaven's meals Saturday night (they stayed over pre-match), Sunday morning or lunch so I don't particularly see an issue with Toronto not picking up all meal tabs. They certain aren't responsible for Canadian immigration rules. It's equally possible that a Toulouse / Catalans or Wolfpack player could hit problems with our immigration laws.