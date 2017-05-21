WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Barrow players VISAs

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Barrow players VISAs

 
Post a reply

Re: Barrow players VISAs

Post Sun May 21, 2017 4:54 pm
Lebron James Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 817
If Toronto get to superleague, Cas and Wigan are going to struggle to fulfil their away game then, unless they send their under 13s who should get their visa nps

Regards

King James

Re: Barrow players VISAs

Post Sun May 21, 2017 7:18 pm
RoyBoy29 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 535
Lebron James wrote:
If Toronto get to superleague, Cas and Wigan are going to struggle to fulfil their away game then, unless they send their under 13s who should get their visa nps

Regards

King James


Come on mouthy...... say what you really mean

Re: Barrow players VISAs

Post Sun May 21, 2017 7:32 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8042
DemonUK wrote:
So do these same players have problems playing against other teams...no... So its likely that Toronto will sometimes play weakened teams when playing at home. Handy when the next best team in the division loses 4 players, completely devaluing the game.


Well, on the basis that IF certain clubs are concerned that their players may not be eligible to travel to Canada, they still have 2 seasons to make a plan :IDEA:

Should we exclude a club from a certain country because they have tougher rules on immigration or on visitors with criminal records not being allowed to visit ?

It's not exactly setting the bar too high :CRAZY:

Re: Barrow players VISAs

Post Mon May 22, 2017 5:00 pm
DemonUK User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 am
Posts: 16212
Location: Warrington
DGM wrote:
Yes, it's completely Toronto's fault these players/clubs are inept at making sure their paperwork is in order, despite months of advance warning.

Leigh fan by any chance?


So having read the rugby press today it seems Toronto and there own legal representatives ARE involved in sorting the visas....visiting teams are put up in hostel style accomodation which the RFL representatives refused to stay in. Players also have to pay for all meals bar breakfast for the 3 days they are out there...can't see this lasting tbh.
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!

Re: Barrow players VISAs

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 9:33 pm
FevRover User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 12, 2004 9:11 pm
Posts: 175
Location: Fev
DemonUK wrote:
So having read the rugby press today it seems Toronto and there own legal representatives ARE involved in sorting the visas....visiting teams are put up in hostel style accomodation which the RFL representatives refused to stay in. Players also have to pay for all meals bar breakfast for the 3 days they are out there...can't see this lasting tbh.

The Toronto lawyers contacted Barrow several times asking if they had any visa issues and were told they had no issues, The teams are roomed at the university and Barrow tweeted how excellent the facilities were free coaching to and from the airport free flights free accommodation free breakfasts I'm sure the club would sooner have that than the cost of travelling to South Wales you never know it might have suited Barrow to leave players at home with the Ipro cup final the following week you never know. ps we were over there and at the game

Re: Barrow players VISAs

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 12:05 am
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3718
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
DemonUK wrote:
So having read the rugby press today it seems Toronto and there own legal representatives ARE involved in sorting the visas....visiting teams are put up in hostel style accomodation which the RFL representatives refused to stay in. Players also have to pay for all meals bar breakfast for the 3 days they are out there...can't see this lasting tbh.

Are teams actually out there for three full days or are you including flight time as well in which case they'll get an in flight meal no?
Plus they are getting breakfast FOC and so possibly having to pay for 2 lunches and 2 dinners MAX.
I suppose you know how much this is costing them individually, less of course any costs they might have incurred at any other away game or just being at home, possibly even eating out somewhere on any given day.
when you have the figures come back to support your argument that this aspect will prove that 'this' is not going to last ...

Re: Barrow players VISAs

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 2:16 pm
Ste100Centurions Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1542
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Are teams actually out there for three full days or are you including flight time as well in which case they'll get an in flight meal no?
Plus they are getting breakfast FOC and so possibly having to pay for 2 lunches and 2 dinners MAX.
I suppose you know how much this is costing them individually, less of course any costs they might have incurred at any other away game or just being at home, possibly even eating out somewhere on any given day.
when you have the figures come back to support your argument that this aspect will prove that 'this' is not going to last ...

I agree, this is a none issue.

A professional or semi-pro club should have the nouse to get this sorted. The financial costs to clubs are minimal, other than time off work that coukd apply to players also.

Re: Barrow players VISAs

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 12:23 pm
DemonUK User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 am
Posts: 16212
Location: Warrington
FevRover wrote:
The Toronto lawyers contacted Barrow several times asking if they had any visa issues and were told they had no issues, The teams are roomed at the university and Barrow tweeted how excellent the facilities were free coaching to and from the airport free flights free accommodation free breakfasts I'm sure the club would sooner have that than the cost of travelling to South Wales you never know it might have suited Barrow to leave players at home with the Ipro cup final the following week you never know. ps we were over there and at the game


1) Only posting what I read as I stated.

2) Barrow tweeted how excellent they were.....the players didn't.
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, brooklands tap room, Clearwing, cravenpark1, GUBRATS, Mr Partridge, pattiecake, SaleSlim, Tricky2309, Wildthing and 141 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,579,0391,73076,0164,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 05:00
NRL
MANLY
21
- 20CANBERRA
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
0
- 38PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WARRINGTON
  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
 < 
  Sun : 15:00
SL
WIDNES
v
CATALANS
  
  Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM