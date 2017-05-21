DemonUK wrote: So having read the rugby press today it seems Toronto and there own legal representatives ARE involved in sorting the visas....visiting teams are put up in hostel style accomodation which the RFL representatives refused to stay in. Players also have to pay for all meals bar breakfast for the 3 days they are out there...can't see this lasting tbh.

Are teams actually out there for three full days or are you including flight time as well in which case they'll get an in flight meal no?Plus they are getting breakfast FOC and so possibly having to pay for 2 lunches and 2 dinners MAX.I suppose you know how much this is costing them individually, less of course any costs they might have incurred at any other away game or just being at home, possibly even eating out somewhere on any given day.when you have the figures come back to support your argument that this aspect will prove that 'this' is not going to last ...