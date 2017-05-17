WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Matty Fleming

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Matty Fleming

 
Post a reply

Re: Matty Fleming

Post Wed May 17, 2017 10:37 am
gunners guns13 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 10, 2005 3:21 pm
Posts: 168
atomic wrote:
So you're saying they've waited 3 months for him?
quite possibly because the player might have wanted to fight for his place so wanted to stick it out this long or cunningham might have said no because he was the coach and wanted to keep him at saints

Re: Matty Fleming

Post Thu May 18, 2017 9:53 am
Saddened! User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 3:52 pm
Posts: 27653
Location: Warrington
He's a very solid player, won't let you down. He has potential but I don't think he'll ever be a strike centre that is dangerous individually, but definitely a SL squad player. Good opportunity for you to assess whether he's worth signing permanently.

Re: Matty Fleming

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 8:00 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2640
Location: LEYTH
Leigh Centurions are pleased to confirm that Matty Fleming has extended his loan spell from St Helens for another month.

The 21-year-old centre has made four appearances already for the Centurions, scoring one try on debut against Salford Red Devils at the Dacia Magic Weekend at Newcastle.

Leigh Centurions Head Coach Neil Jukes said: "I am pleased we have been able to extend Matty's loan for another month.

"He has done exactly what we expected and has come in and done a good job for us.

"Matty is currently nursing an ankle injury which caused him to be ruled out of contention for selection for the Wigan game, but hopefully he will be back up for selection for the Widnes game."
Image Image Image

Re: Matty Fleming

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 8:07 pm
THECherry&Whites User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2548
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
Done a good job in attack for us. Knows when to release the ball for his winger. Has been found wanting in defence on occasions though.
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?

Re: Matty Fleming

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 8:52 pm
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5340
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
THECherry&Whites wrote:
Done a good job in attack for us. Knows when to release the ball for his winger. Has been found wanting in defence on occasions though.


McNally stepped up a little for me - allows Brown to stay @Centre, not ideal but enough to see us though IMO- reckon Tonga has gone, class and would love him to turn out for rest of season but not meant to be :(
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Re: Matty Fleming

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 8:56 pm
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3496
THECherry&Whites wrote:
Done a good job in attack for us. Knows when to release the ball for his winger. Has been found wanting in defence on occasions though.


Couldn't hit the line though,Mitch did.
Image

Re: Matty Fleming

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:15 pm
glow User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2003 7:27 pm
Posts: 7369
ColD wrote:
McNally stepped up a little for me - allows Brown to stay @Centre, not ideal but enough to see us though IMO- reckon Tonga has gone, class and would love him to turn out for rest of season but not meant to be :(


I thought McNally missed a few tackles, and certainly should have done better with Gildarts (?) dummy, but at this minute we seem to have no better option than to continue with him at FB and Brown at centre
get leigh outta wigan

Re: Matty Fleming

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:57 pm
JENKY User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 06, 2002 10:28 pm
Posts: 4896
Location: At the seaside
Pleased to see Matty stay but what exactly is wrong with Tonga as I thought he'd be back by now?
Mines a pint...

'Hi-Ho Silver Lining'
Headingley 05th October 2014.

Re: Matty Fleming

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 11:02 pm
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3496
JENKY wrote:
Pleased to see Matty stay but what exactly is wrong with Tonga as I thought he'd be back by now?


Surplus to requirements.Have you been on holiday? :D
Image
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, davo1979, frank1, Genehunt, glow, Iggy79, Leyther14, mish and 147 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,585,2801,46176,0274,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM