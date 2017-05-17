Leigh Centurions are pleased to confirm that Matty Fleming has extended his loan spell from St Helens for another month.



The 21-year-old centre has made four appearances already for the Centurions, scoring one try on debut against Salford Red Devils at the Dacia Magic Weekend at Newcastle.



Leigh Centurions Head Coach Neil Jukes said: "I am pleased we have been able to extend Matty's loan for another month.



"He has done exactly what we expected and has come in and done a good job for us.



"Matty is currently nursing an ankle injury which caused him to be ruled out of contention for selection for the Wigan game, but hopefully he will be back up for selection for the Widnes game."