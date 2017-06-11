WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 10:11 am
rhinos21 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Feb 03, 2012 11:36 am
Posts: 1003
Next week could be crucial we have a couple of extra days to prepare for cas as they don't play till Sunday and they also have a game against hull. Hopefully a few people can be rotated next week to make sure people are a little fresher after the recent fixture congestion.

Nothing silly but hopefully 3/4 first teamers given the night off.

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 12:57 pm
upthecats User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 15, 2004 8:24 pm
Posts: 3166
Location: Dewsbury
Thought it was a bit of a scrappy game at times but no real complaints in Leeds just edging home! Thought at times Leeds just looked a yard quicker and we looked a bit lethargic...last tackle ticks played a major part for me...Leeds put plenty of real dangerous bombs up, and more importantly chased really well to put pressure on whereas our last tackle kicks were pretty poor overall and we never really put pressure on...

When we went 10-18 behind I feared the worst...we've fought back countless times this season to go on and win from positions like that but I just thought at that point we were running on empty...it just shows the spirit in the group to rally like we did and take the game right to the death...we just never know when we are beaten....we made far too many simpe errors....maybe the rainfall played a part as both teams were scrappy...

I think losing Dave Fifita was massive for us...he's been a giant this season, and going into that last 15 minutes he's the man who would have come on and probably lifted the crowd and rest of the team and possibly made the difference between winning and losing the game....if not him Craig Huby usually has a similar impact so to have neither of them to turn to in the last quarter was a huge miss...

A lot of the prematch was about our wingers...BJB obviously made a couple of big errors...but...that first one was a terrfiic kick from Moon....for me Grix should have called but he left it to BJB who was running at full pelt for quite a way...very, very difficult to take....your wingers were never really put under any similar pressure so hard to judge on that score...Caton-Brown made a couple of handling errors but the first was from a terrible pass from Grix...his workrate was fantastic though...our big men in the middle struggled to make ground on the whole but MCB who was called lightweight on here.. took 20 carries up for 237 metres...he took his only chance with the electric pace...that was an 80 metre effort so if you take that off he's 19 carries for 157 metres...which for his size...against a big set of forwards was nothing short of outstanding....Hall on the other hand had 11 carries for 103 metres.....Watkins had a quality game I thought...but so did Bill Tupou...that was a great tussle all evening and I'm not sure whether BT might just have come out on top?

Nice to see some positive comments about us though because we have come a very long way in the last few seasons...we are no longer the easy beat strugglers....we're a pretty good side who are hard to beat!
Image

Re: RD 18 | Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:08 pm
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1157
Rewatching the highlights, neither of Wakey's first 2 tries would have stood with a video ref, so in reality we only conceded one legitimate try, good signs for the tough run we have coming up.
