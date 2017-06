HRS Rhino wrote: The way Saints are playing I think we've got more chance of getting 2 points away at the AJ Bell than home to Wilkins sh1thouse mob.

Saints aren't even playing that well. Took them a while to see off Widnes at home, lost to a weakened Cas after having the Monday off and only just scraped past an injury hit Wigan in the last minute.Big game next week whilst the cup is going on as Hudds vs Saints play that game they cancelled last week. Saints win they're still in the top 4 hunt, Hudds win then they're starting to look good for a top 8 spot and the current bottom 4 including Warrington look done for and Saints top 4 hopes take a hit.